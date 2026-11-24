Investor Kevin O'Leary stated there is a zero percent chance Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang will return to his position following his resignation amid sex scandal allegations and ongoing SEC investigations. O'Leary suggested the board will prioritize interim CEO Colette over Huang during the multi-year inquiry into the company's accounting and conduct.

star Kevin O’Leary has been left with egg on his face after an appearance where he made a bold prediction about the fate of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

, on Monday, O’Leary was asked for his thoughts on what was next for the chip manufacturer after Huang resigned due to multiple alleged sex scandals. O’Leary told hosts Robby Soave and Lindsey Granger on Monday that the 63-year-old tech giant would never get his old job back in the current circumstances, citing an SEC investigation into the company’sO’Leary was so confident in himself that he left no room for doubt.

Also read Jensen Huang Reinstated at Nvidia After Unanimous Vote

There is “zero” chance Huang returns to the company during that period, he said. Kevin O'Leary was pretty confident that Jensen Huang had no future left with Nvidia during an television appearance on Monday.

“You have to think to the board now, what is the fiduciary duty of the board? What do the board members think? So, until the SEC investigation, there’s just a plethora of different agencies are going to investigate this company over the next two years. So the chance that Jensen comes back during that period is zero.

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” He added: “Two years is a long time in tech. And you know, it’s unfortunate this happened. But you really want to get through the SEC investigation first. That’s number one, because they’re actually, who’s, who’s the best to do that?

Well, the former CFO, now interim CEO, Colette . She knows who the dead bodies are. Everybody knows that. So, you’d rather have her in that seat if you’re a board member on the audit committee, comp committee, whatever committee you’re on.

You got a lot of risk. And so that has to get done. Nvidia is currently facing scrutiny over a range of issues, including its accounting practices and potential anti-competitive practices. Huang had been forced to resign from the company he co-founded after news of his multiple affairs became public knowledge.

The issues were compounded after it was revealed that its CEO had engaged in several alleged affairs while leading the company, prompting Huang to announce on Nov. 12 that he would be stepping away from the company he co-founded. During a meeting with the board on November 8, Huang, 63, admitted that he had engaged in an intimate relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom U.S. intelligence had ascertained was spying for Beijing, according to.

In a Sunday meeting with the board before his reinstatement, Huang admitted to more affairs than had already been reported, according to a However, O’Leary was shocked when the news came through that Huang was back in the top job less than five minutes after his initial prediction.

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“We have some breaking news on the show, get ready for this—Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO effective immediately,’ Soave told O’Leary. “You said that would never happen; I agreed with you, by the way,” Soave added. “That’s incredible,” O’Leary replied. “That’s probably an unprecedented reversal if you’re sitting in the board right now.

Amazing. ” The Nvidia board changed its mind however despite the scandal, reinstating Huang as CEO while O'Leary will still live on-air.

President Donald Trump mounted a serious and sustained pressure campaign on Huang’s behalf leading up to the board’s decision to reinstate him, posting several times on social media that doing so would have been in the company’s best interest.called for a congressional investigation An intense pressure campaign from President Donald Trump, as well as Elon Musk, probably had something to do with the company's decision.

“There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government,” Gingrich“I spoke to them, let me put it that way, and I convinced them, I made the deal,” Trump told CNBC on Monday. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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