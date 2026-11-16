Kevin O’Leary Faced Young Workers In A Debate About Work Ethic, And Mr. Wonderful Did Not Have A Wonderful Time

'Just work harder' is a tough sell when the people you're lecturing are already working 80 hours a week.

As a freelance reporter for BuzzFeed, I cover stories about culture, politics, entertainment, and everything in between. Kevin O'Leary has spent many years doling out financial advice to people who, in his opinion, aren't working hard enough.

When theinvestor brought that bootstraps mentality to a room full of Gen Z workers, they had a lot to say about it. , titled,"1 Millionaire Boss vs 20 Gen Z Workers .

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" The nearly 2-hour episode features Mr. Wonderful debating young workers on everything from work-life balance to the idea that"anyone in America can become wealthy if they work hard enough. "Your job doesn't need to reflect your values; it needs to pay you.

" Some of the exchanges are making the rounds online, specifically one involving a security guard who works 80 hours a week, and another in which a software engineer relentlessly pummeled O'Leary with questions about what the multimillionaire contributes to the economy himself. During a discussion about whether anyone can get rich by working hard, O'Leary argues that"People that can do work faster, which means you're working smarter, advance quickly, and they become actually wealthier, because they get paid more as they continue to go.

"A participant named Kieran challenged O'Leary on this theory, saying,"You say that, and I'm going to use myself as an example, I work 80 hours a week on average. " When O'Leary asks him what he does for work, Kieran replies,"I do unarmed security, so your idea of, if you're given a task, do it fast, doesn't really apply to me, 'cause I don't often get given tasks.

I work a preventative job where I have to wait for something to happen to react to it.

"O'Leary questions why he isn't a supervisor, and Kieran explains that"I have to wait...you can't really expect the ladder to open up, like, I can only do so much hard work if there's nothing above me, how am I gonna climb up? ""I'm working 80 hours a week, I'm paying 55% of my income just toward rent alone," says Kieran. Later in the conversation, he reiterates this number, adding,"and another 40% toward other bills.

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""I get it, but there's somebody somewhere that needs a manager of more security guards, and you sound like you have the chops to do it," O'Leary says. When Kieran asks O'Leary to clarify whether his advice is"do more work at my current job" or"job hop," Mr. Wonderful suggests he find a better-paying managerial position elsewhere.

"In the last month, I applied to 10 jobs, not a single interview. In the last year, I've had two interviews. In the last two years, I've only had four, one resulted in one job, and one resulted in the current job I have. And I've applied to hundreds of jobs," Kieran replies.

O'Leary continues to argue that Kieran just isn't looking hard enough for new jobs. When Kieran repeatedly brings up the lack of jobs to be had, O'Leary replies,"Well, I don't agree with you. You're just not looking hard enough.

","Working 80 hours a week is crazy - when does he even have time to rest, let alone apply to have other jobs. "slammed boomers as"disgustingly out of touch," writing,"you can tell because Kevin hasn’t looked for a job in decades & absolutely would NOT survive in today’s economy if he was in the shoes of anyone in this panel. "22.7 million American renter households spent over 30% of their income on housing in 2024.

Of those, like Kieran, 12.1 million spent more than half of their income on rent and utilities. Meanwhile, apartment rents were 29% higher in 2026 than in 2020. In another viral exchange, a participant who identified himself as a software engineer brought up the disparity between how companies compensate different kinds of employees.

Using Amazon as an example, he explained that if he joined the company as a software engineer, he could hypothetically earn an additional $100,000 in equity, whereas if he worked in an Amazon warehouse, he wouldn't receive any equity at all.

"If I took my same résumé, my same skills, my same work ethic, and I went to Amazon as a warehouse worker, zero equity," he says. "I get $0 in equity. And I work probably harder, doing 10-hour days on the warehouse floor with, like, two 15-minute breaks and constant surveillance. So how is that fair?

Why am I not getting equity in my work?

"O'Leary suggests that workers could invest 15% of their weekly earnings to build wealth. The engineer asks how people struggling to afford basic necessities could possibly set aside investment money, asking:"Where are they going to get 15%? Do you know how much gas has gone up in the last four years? It's gone up 100%.

"Mr. Wonderful then suggests that people spend money on unnecessary purchases like clothes. "Dude, I've had this jacket for five years," replies the engineer. "Actually, I'm doing just fine financially," he continues, before explaining,"I'm not here advocating for myself, thankfully. I'm not here about that.

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I'm here to have a conversation with you about the structure of the economy that is holding people down.

" He then slams O'Leary for using his considerable platform for"bullying a bunch of kids to work harder" when he could be advocating for changes to help them. "I think I'm getting bullied," replies O'Leary. "You can go toe-to-toe with other people in the industry and say, hey, the economy's not working for a lot of people.

Maybe we should change that, but you're lecturing us to work harder," the engineer tells him.co-host, billionaire Mark Cuban, as well as Elon Musk. But the conversation takes a decidedly heated turn when O'Leary defends the work he'd done to amass his fortune.

"Well, wait a second," he says. "I work pretty damn hard to get rich. ""I'm sure you once did, but now you just go podcast to podcast. You ain't doing shit," replies the engineer.

"No, I'm still doing a lot of investing I'm proud of," says O'Leary. "Wow, you're investing, that's so hard," the engineer replies sarcastically, before asking how O'Leary decides what businesses are worth his investments. "What makes you so valuable? " he asks.

O'Leary explains that he seeks out passionate people with"a great business plan.

" The engineer asks him,"Can't I use ChatGPT to analyze their business plan? What are you bringing to the table?

""Money," replies O'Leary. "Maybe the whole economy is broken because we're stuck with people like you controlling all the money," replies the man, before questioning why the government isn't giving out small business loans. "Why are we dependent on people like you? "and beg you to screw me?

" asks the engineer. "Why aren't there alternative vehicles? " O'Leary, seemingly amused now, tells him that he should come on, to which the engineer replies,"Oh, I never will. I don't want to be an entrepreneur, bro.

I just want to live.

"data from the second quarter of 2026 finds that the wealthiest 1% of American households hold 32.5% of the country's wealth, while the bottom 50% of the population collectively owns just 2.3%.