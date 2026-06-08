Kevin McGonigle Hype Trains Isn't Loud Enough Across MLB

The Detroit Tigers rookie is playing like one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle celebrates scoring a run against Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

| Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images One of the biggest stories of the 2026 Major League Baseball campaign so far has been the volume of high-impact rookies out there this season. , the ABS system has been a clear success, and we've seen a handful of rookies break out and look like stars right away. That's a good look for the long-term health of the league.

One thing that can derail all of this goodwill would be some sort of work stoppage after the 2026 season ends. The collective bargaining agreement will expire and then everything is completely up in the air. The league and the MLBPA have already begun negotiations, although it hasn't been great so far.

Both sides haveat one another and it's clear that the biggest talking point — and point of contention — over the next few months will be the idea of aOn the rookie front, a lot has been said about JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals, Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox, and Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates. While this is the case, fans around the league really need to be paying more attention to what infielder Kevin McGonigle is doing over with the Detroit Tigers.

Jun 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle celebrates after he hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images The 21-year-old earned his role on the big league club out of camp but hasn't been talked about as much as he probably should be, most likely because the Tigers have been bad as a team for most of the season.

The conversation lingering over the Tigers has been about the future of Tarik Skubal, not what is going on with the individual players on the club right now doing well and that starts with McGonigle. We're seeing a truly historic season from the rookie. He has played in 63 games for the Tigers this season and is slashing .291/.394/.426 with an .820 OPS, four homers, 29 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 38 walks, 14 doubles, and three triples.

He actually hasMcGonigle has played in 63 of Detroit's 66 total games. That would put him on pace for 8.83 wins above replacement if he were to play the rest of the season without missing a contest. While not at Trout's pace, that would still be historic. Dick Allen currently has theWe're seeing a truly special season from the Tigers rookie and MLB fans across the league need to know about it.

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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