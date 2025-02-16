Kevin Love Trolls Mac McClung After Three-Peat Dunk Contest Win, Tyler Herro Wins Three-Point Contest

Kevin Love took a playful jab at Mac McClung after his three-peat victory in the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest, while teammate Tyler Herro impressed by winning the Three-Point Contest.

On Saturday night, Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung became the latest victim of Kevin Love 's social media quips. Love dropped a subtle shot after McClung won the dunk contest for a third time. A great way to fix All-Star Weekend ’s Saturday Night - let the overwhelming majority of the NBA know that Mac McClung has won 3 straight dunk contest s during Black History Month. Love is known for his hilarious social media posts, ranging from Pat Riley to Jimmy Butler to Tyler Herro .

After teammate Tyler Herro was chosen for his first NBA All-Star game, Love posted '#CAWB.'Despite the Heat's start to the season highlighted by plenty of drama due to Jimmy Butler’s eventual exit, Herro has been one of the team's main bright spots. Herro has had a career year in nearly every aspect of his game. He has statistically improved in multiple categories, which has led to his first All-Star appearance. Another event he was selected to participate in was the Three-Point contest. Although he’s struggled from the perimeter for several consecutive games, those struggles didn’t prevent him from winning the competition. Herro scored 19 in the event's first round and trailed Buddy Hield’s 31 and Darius Garland’s 24. Damian Lillard, who has won the contest two straight times, came up two points short of eliminating Herro as he moved to the contest's final round. In the last round, Herro finished with a very respectable 24 points. Hield and Garland couldn’t continue their hot shooting from the previous round, as they both came up short with 23 and 17 points. Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the Three-Point contest. The others who won were Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009, and James Jones in 2011





