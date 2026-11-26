Kevin Kwan reveals his 2027 novel Very Old Money will differ significantly from his Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, offering new themes while retaining lavish romance for fans awaiting the HBO adaptation.

Author Kevin Kwan is set to release a new novel titled Very Old Money in July 2027, marking a significant stylistic shift from his globally acclaimed Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. While fans eagerly await the HBO television adaptation of the original series, Kwan has clarified that this upcoming book will explore distinct themes and a different narrative structure than his previous works.

Very Old Money Introduces New Narrative Style

Kevin Kwan stated in an interview with People that Very Old Money is quite different in many ways from anything ever written before. The story centers on Cleo Tang, a young woman sent by her mother to live with wealthy childhood friends' family in California. The family relegates Cleo to the pool house, yet she becomes entangled in their complex social dynamics and holds secrets that could disrupt their carefully constructed lives.

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Although the premise involves the same opulent settings and social intricacies found in Kwan's breakout hits, the author emphasizes that the book is a departure from the established extended universe. Kwan originally intended to write a different follow-up to his 2024 release Lies and Weddings, but another story kept tugging at him and derailing his initial plans.

Kristin Hannah Encouraged Creative Pivot

Friend and fellow author Kristin Hannah played a pivotal role in guiding Kevin Kwan toward this new direction. She encouraged him to lean in and write the story that called to him rather than adhering to his original outline. This creative decision has resulted in a book that, while different in style and themes, still offers the romantic and lavish elements familiar to his readership.

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Kwan believes that fans of his prior books will enjoy Very Old Money despite its unique characteristics. The novel is poised to deliver familiar staples such as scheming aunties, social-climbing maneuvering, and Hollywood glamour. These elements provide a bridge for readers seeking the same tone of wealthy extravagance and punishing social expectations that defined Sex and Vanity and Lies and Weddings.

Future Adaptations and Fan Expectations

The announcement of Very Old Money comes as the Crazy Rich Asians franchise continues to expand through media adaptations. The 2017 film adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu brought the story to a global audience, and an upcoming HBO TV series promises to further explore the original trilogy. Kevin Kwan's new novel aims to tide fans over until they can relive the magic through these new visual formats.

Readers can pre-order Very Old Money from Doubleday for its July 2027 release. While the book may not feature the direct crossover character appearances expected in a new installment of the trilogy, it maintains the engaging narrative style that has made Kevin Kwan a bestselling author. The novel serves as both a standalone work and a testament to the enduring appeal of his exploration of wealth and identity.