Kevin Kline will star opposite Meryl Streep in the Netflix limited series adaptation of 'The Corrections,' Variety has learned.

The logline describes the show as “a sharply comic portrait of a Midwestern family whose three unmoored adult siblings desperately resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together – each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents.

” Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop Guide' Show Coming to Netflix and Spotify, in Which She Explains 'How to Live Goop' in 'All the Ways That Can Be Defined'Kline will star as Alfred Lambert, who is described as “a once-powerful patriarch who is battling the afflictions of aging. A man of strict principles and old-fashioned decorum, Alfred must come to terms with his three very modern children—a daughter whose secrets he can no longer protect, an older son who has displaced him as the authority in the family, and a wayward son whose forgiveness he yearns for.

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” The casting marks the latest collaboration between Kline and Streep. The two most famously worked together in the hit 1982 drama “Sophie’s Choice,” which was Kline’s feature debut and for which Streep earned her second Academy Award. Kline and Streep have also appeared onscreen together in the films “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Ricki and the Flash. ” Kline is primarily known for his film roles, but has been in a number of shows in recent years.

He has lent his voice to the hit Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers” since the show began, while he also recently starred in the shows “American Classic” for MGM+ and “Disclaimer” at Apple TV. In film, Kline won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in “A Fish Called Wanda.

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” Along with the projects he has done with Streep, he has starred in features including “The Big Chill,” “Silverado,” “Cry Freedom,” “French Kiss,” and “In & Out. ”Franzen will adapt his novel for the screen and executive produce, with Streep executive producing in addition to starring. Mark Roybal and Paul Lee executive produce for wiip, with Nicole Clemens and Amy Sayres executive producing as well. Cord Jefferson will executive produce and direct all episodes.

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