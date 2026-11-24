Kevin Kline has officially joined the cast of Netflix's The Corrections adaptation, reuniting with Meryl Streep for the first time since their roles in Sophie's Choice decades ago. The series adapts Jonathan Franzen's National Book Award-winning novel.

Kevin Kline has officially joined the cast of The Corrections, the upcoming Netflix limited series starring Meryl Streep. The announcement comes as Streep prepares for her significant role in the upcoming Narnia film, The Magician's Nephew. This casting news highlights the continued momentum behind the high-profile streaming project.

The limited series brings together two of Hollywood's most respected veterans for a narrative exploring family tensions and aging. Paramount Television Studios is developing the adaptation, which aims to capture the emotional depth of the source material. The project has already gathered significant attention in the competitive streaming landscape.

Also read 'The Corrections' Netflix Series Casts Kevin Kline

Kline will portray Alfred Lambert, the husband of Streep's character, Enid Lambert. Alfred is depicted as a once-powerful patriarch who is struggling with the challenges of aging. He attempts to maintain his authority over a family that has increasingly moved beyond his control, creating central conflict.

His strict principles and traditional outlook frequently clash with the lives and choices of his three adult children. The series follows the Lambert family as the siblings resist their mother's wish to gather for one last Christmas. Each sibling is dealing with personal struggles and ambitions that have failed to unfold as planned.

Jonathan Franzen's 2001 novel, which won the National Book Award, serves as the literary foundation. The story follows Enid, Alfred, and their children: Gary, Chip, and Denise. Gary is struggling with depression, Chip has lost his job, and Denise finds herself caught up in an affair. These individual struggles contribute to the family's fragmentation.

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Alfred is also dealing with dementia, leaving Enid determined to bring everyone together. This decision creates a mix of family drama and dark comedy that drives the narrative tension. The novel's source material provides a detailed look at the psychological states of each family member.

Cord Jefferson, known for his work on American Fiction and Watchmen, will direct all episodes. He will also executive produce the series alongside Meryl Streep. Their involvement brings a distinct visual and narrative style to the adaptation. Streep is producing alongside Mark Roybal, Paul Lee, Nicole Clemens, and Amy Sayres.

Franzen will adapt his own novel for the screen and serve as an executive producer. This dual role ensures the adaptation stays true to the original text. The production team aims to capture the nuanced emotional depth of Franzen's work for the screen.

The casting marks a significant reunion for Streep and Kline. They first worked together more than four decades ago on Sophie's Choice. That film marked Kevin Kline's feature film debut and established his career. The reunion is highly anticipated by fans and industry observers alike.

They have since shared the screen in A Prairie Home Companion and Ricki and the Flash. However, this series represents their first major collaborative project in many years. The long gap between their previous collaborations adds to the significance of this announcement.

Netflix has been aggressively pursuing high-profile literary adaptations to strengthen its content library. The acquisition and development of The Corrections aligns with this strategy. The project leverages the prestige of a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and two Academy Award-winning actors.

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Paramount Television Studios is managing the production to ensure high-quality standards. The limited series format allows for a focused narrative that adheres closely to the novel's structure. This approach expands on character backstories while maintaining narrative cohesion.

The combination of drama and dark comedy is designed to appeal to a broad audience. This strategy targets fans familiar with the source material as well as those new to the story. The production team is committed to delivering a compelling and accurate adaptation.

Streep's upcoming role in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew adds another layer to her current workload. Her casting as Aslan has already drawn praise from fans. The timing of the Kline announcement suggests a busy period for the actress.

The corrections series offers a rich foundation for the screen adaptation. The psychological and emotional states of each family member are well-documented in the novel. This provides ample material for a deep and engaging television experience.

The project continues to gather significant attention in the streaming landscape. Industry analysts view the combination of talent and source material as a strong contender. The limited series format allows for a concise and impactful storytelling approach.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the production schedule and filming locations. The reunion of Streep and Kline is a major selling point for the series. Their chemistry in previous films suggests a compelling dynamic in this new project.

The Corrections represents a major entry in Netflix's slate of prestige television. The involvement of Jonathan Franzen and Cord Jefferson ensures high artistic standards. The series is expected to be a significant cultural event upon its release.