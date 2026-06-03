Kevin Keegan's One-of-a-Kind Harley-Davidson to Be Auctioned for Cancer Research

A unique Harley-Davidson Sportster owned by football legend Kevin Keegan will be sold at auction, with proceeds benefiting Cancer Research UK following his stage-four stomach cancer diagnosis.

A one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson owned from new by football legend Kevin Keegan will be sold at auction next month, with all proceeds donated to Cancer Research UK following his recent stage-four stomach cancer diagnosis.

The unique motorcycle, a 1990 Sportster, is painted in the iconic black-and-white stripes of Keegan's beloved Newcastle United Football Club, reflecting his deep connection to the club where he enjoyed immense success both as a player and manager. Purchased in 1990 shortly before he took the reins as Newcastle manager, the bike has been in Keegan's possession for over three decades, serving as a cherished memento of his footballing legacy.

It will be offered to the highest bidder with no reserve at the National Motorcycle Museum on Wednesday, 22 July, with H&H Classics handling the auction. The Harley-Davidson XLH 1200 Sportster has been subtly customized with numerous bespoke features, including drag bars, billet levers and switchgear, a single saddle finished in white leather, and a shortened rear mudguard.

The paintwork, executed by a local specialist, is extraordinary: the fuel tank bears the Newcastle United crest on one side and the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on the other, the team's primary kit sponsor from 1990 to 2000. The rear fender features a hand-painted magpie mascot, a nod to the club's nickname.

Shortly after the paint job was completed, the motorcycle was displayed at the Newcastle Breweries Museum opposite St James' Park, a fitting tribute to the fusion of motorcycling and football pride. Following Keegan's managerial tenure, the bike was installed on a custom plinth in his home office, where it remained until its recent recommissioning by Moto Restoration earlier this year, including new tyres. The odometer shows just 14 miles, a testament to its life as a display piece.

Accompanying the bike are signed photographs of Keegan astride the motorcycle at St James' Park. Kevin Keegan, now 75, is a two-time Ballon d'Or winner and one of English football's most influential figures. His managerial career at Newcastle United from 1992 to 1997 marked the club's most successful modern period, securing promotion to the Premier League and nearly winning the title in the unforgettable 1995-96 season.

He later managed Fulham, Manchester City, and the England national team, leading them in 18 matches including Euro 2000. Keegan's diagnosis was made public recently, and he has spoken about wanting to say a proper goodbye to Newcastle United. The auction of his Harley-Davidson represents a poignant opportunity for fans and collectors to own a piece of football history while supporting cancer research.

Senior motorcycle specialist Ian Cunningham of H&H Classics expressed honour at auctioning this unique collector's item and expects significant interest from bidders worldwide





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kevin Keegan Harley-Davidson Auction Cancer Research Newcastle United

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keegan-Michael Key Talks The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Spin-off IdeasKeegan-Michael Key, the actor who voices Toad in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, has expressed his enthusiasm for continuing his involvement in the Mario franchise beyond the films. He believes there is still plenty of unexplored material within the Mario universe and would be eager to reprise his role in a video game if one were developed based on or inspired by the movies.

Read more »

Pete Davidson raves about ex Kim Kardashian after Elsie Hewitt splitPete Davidson gushed about his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian just weeks after his recent split with Elsie Hewitt made headlines.

Read more »

Jerome Powell Shades Trump, Sends Message to Kevin WarshThe former Fed chair warned of administration meddling in accepting the JFK Profile in Courage Award.

Read more »

Everything Kevin O'Sullivan Said After Gators' Season-Ending Loss to Troy in the Gainesville RegionalFlorida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan reflected on the Gators' loss to Troy, which ended its 2026 season.

Read more »