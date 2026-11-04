Kevin Hern Wins Oklahoma U.S. Senate Race, Holding Seat for the GOP

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern won the Oklahoma U.S. Senate race with 59.4 percent of the vote, keeping the seat in GOP hands after Markwayne Mullin's departure for the Trump administration.

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern won the Oklahoma U.S. Senate race on Tuesday night, securing an already-red seat for the Republican Party, according to NBC News and Decision Desk HQ. The race was called for Hern less than two hours after polls closed at 7 p.m. Central, when nearly 70 percent of votes had been counted.

At the time of the call, Hern led his opponent, N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, 59.4 percent to 37.1 percent. Hern has represented Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District since 2018 and was endorsed by President Donald Trump before the election.

Also read Three Keys to Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Over Oklahoma City Thunder

Hern Wins Seat Vacated by Markwayne Mullin

Kevin Hern's victory filled the Senate seat formerly held by Markwayne Mullin, a Republican who left the position after he was confirmed as President Trump's Department of Homeland Security secretary. Hern and Thomas competed to fill that vacancy, and the result keeps the seat under Republican control.

Because the race was called with nearly 70 percent of votes counted, the 59.4 percent and 37.1 percent figures reflect the partial tally available at the time of the call. The margin reported at that point gave Hern a commanding lead over Thomas.

Advertisement

Candidate Backgrounds and America First Platform

Hern ran on an 'America First' platform and brings a professional background that predates his time in Congress. Before running for Congress, he worked as an aerospace engineer and owned McDonald's franchises.

Thomas described herself as a socialist, nurse, and active-duty military spouse. She was making her first run for public office, while Hern had already served four terms in the House, which made the contest a clear contrast in political experience.

Democrats Need Four Pick-Ups for Senate Majority

Democrats need four pick-ups on Election Day to gain control of the Senate, and they must also hold every seat they already have to take the majority. The Senate is currently divided 53-47, with Republicans holding the majority.

The Oklahoma result did not add to those Democratic targets because the seat was already held by Republicans. Democrats must therefore focus their efforts on flipping seats in other states while defending their existing seats on Election Day.

Advertisement

What the Oklahoma Result Means for Voters

For Oklahoma voters, the outcome settles who will fill the seat left open by Markwayne Mullin's move to the Department of Homeland Security. Voters chose between a four-term House member with an America First message and a first-time candidate who identifies as a socialist.

The source material does not specify a swearing-in date or other procedural timeline for Hern's entry into the Senate. The final certified count will confirm the margin reported on election night, which was based on nearly 70 percent of votes counted at the time of the call.