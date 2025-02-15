Kevin Harvick to Attend Indy 500 as Spectator, Not Broadcaster

FOX Sports clarifies Kevin Harvick's role at the 2025 Indy 500, stating he will be attending as a spectator with his son, not as a broadcaster.

FOX Sports has clarified the role of Kevin Harvick at the 2025 Indy 500 following a now-deleted social media post that claimed he would be on the broadcasting team. Harvick, who currently works as a FOX Sports broadcaster, was rumored to be part of the broadcasting team for the prestigious race due to a post on his X account. However, FOX Sports has since issued a statement, stating that Harvick will simply be attending the event as a spectator with his son, Keelan.

\FOX Sports stated, via On3.com, 'He is attending with his son, Keelan, and may pop into the FOX coverage as a guest, but he is not calling the race.' Previously, Harvick had incorrectly listed the Indy 500 as his last broadcasting commitment for the year 2025 in a now-deleted tweet. This caused some confusion among fans and viewers regarding his involvement, as Harvick is primarily known for his work covering NASCAR, a role he took on after retiring as a full-time Cup Series driver in 2023. \According to a planned schedule, Harvick will cover 14 NASCAR races alongside fellow commentators Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer by May 18, 2025. Harvick had previously expressed his interest in experiencing the Indy 500 on his podcast, 'Happy Hour,' stating, as previously reported by Newsweek Sports, 'When you look at the Indy 500 and everything that comes with the Indy 500, that is an experience from the open wheel side of that, that hopefully I get to experience this year. I don't have anything to do that weekend, so I'd love to experience what heaven might be like.' For the latest NASCAR news, visit Newsweek Sports





