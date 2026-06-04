Kevin Hart Reflects on Netflix Roast, Sony Pictures Finds Shania Twain Biopic Director

Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel discuss the comedian's Netflix roast, highlighting a surprising joke from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures finds a director for its Shania Twain biopic, and other entertainment news includes 'Masters of the Universe', 'Backrooms', Quentin Tarantino's industry critique, Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' reflections, Jimmy Kimmel's retirement plans, Jennifer Lopez's thoughts on 'The Bachelorette', and Kevin Hart addressing a controversial roast joke.

Kevin Hart recently sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his Netflix roast, which took place earlier this year. The two comedians reflected on the event, sharing their favorite moments and discussing the art of roasting.

Hart revealed that while none of the jokes hurt, one particular joke from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson caught him off guard. Johnson had shown a picture of Hart's father, contrasting it with a flattering image of his own father, which Hart found both surprising and humorous. The conversation then shifted to potential future roastees, with Hart suggesting LeBron James due to his cultural relevance.

Kimmel playfully suggested Oprah Winfrey, to which Hart reacted with surprise, jokingly stating that he would rush to Oprah's house to dissuade her from participating. Meanwhile, in entertainment news, Sony Pictures has finally found a director for its upcoming Shania Twain biopic. The film will chronicle the life and career of the country music superstar.

In other news, 'Masters of the Universe' has more post-credit scenes than fans might expect, so viewers are advised to stay seated until the very end. Additionally, A24's 'Backrooms' has become a box office sensation since its release, proving to be a horror film that audiences can't get enough of. Quentin Tarantino recently praised one recent movie, calling it a rare gem in the current Hollywood landscape.

The legendary director shared his thoughts on the state of the industry, expressing his disdain for its lack of originality. Jennifer Aniston looked back on her time working on 'Friends', making rare comments about her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Jimmy Kimmel has given a peek into his retirement plans, with his current ABC contract set to expire soon. No talks have yet begun regarding a renewal, leaving fans wondering about the future of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!

'. Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts on potentially becoming ABC's next Bachelorette, reflecting on her single life and what she's looking for in a partner. Kevin Hart finally broke his silence on the most controversial moment from his Netflix roast, addressing Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about his car accident. Jimmy Kimmel sparked renewed attention to his fake feud with Matt Damon on the latest episode of his late-night talk show, with the two comedians engaging in a playful exchange





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Kevin Hart Jimmy Kimmel Netflix Roast Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shania Twain Biopic Sony Pictures Masters Of The Universe Backrooms Quentin Tarantino Jennifer Aniston Friends Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Lopez The Bachelorette Tony Hinchcliffe

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