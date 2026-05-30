Kevin Harlan had touching Knicks playoff gesture for Mike Breen

Mike Breen had a chance to call last year’s Eastern Conference finals, even though the series was on TNT.

Mike Breen had a chance to call last year’s Eastern Conference finals, even though the series was on TNT. The longtime Knicks play-by-play announcer on MSG Network has been a prominent fixture in the NBA as the lead play-by-play caller on ESPN.

But last year, TNT’s Kevin Harlan offered Breen a chance to call the Knicks ECF series against the Pacers despite Breen’s status with the Worldwide Leader. Tim Legler and Mike Breen look on during the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2026. Breen explained the situation with The Post’s Dexter Henry on a recent episode of “New York Got Game.

” “We had the West and TNT had the East,” Breen recalled, citing that he’d be calling the series between the Thunder and Timberwolves.

“Kevin Harlan, the great Kevin Harlan, who is a dear friend, they’re calling the Knicks-Pacers . ”how much it meant to him that Kevin Harlan actually offered to let him call the Knicks-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals on TNT last season. Kevin Harlan and Stan Van Gundy speak on the Amazon Prime broadcast before tipoff at the Paycom Center on April 2, 2026, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Breen continued: “He calls me couple of days before the series and he says, ‘You know what? ’ He goes on, ‘You’ve been waiting almost three decades for the Knicks to be in a conference final because it was the first in 25. ’ He goes, ‘I want you to call the games for TNT. I’m going to go to my bosses.

I’m going to tell them you should do it, and I’ll go do the West for ESPN.

'”“‘I know my bosses would love to have you, you deserve it,'” Breen remembered. “‘This is the team you’ve followed all this, you deserve it. ’ And he goes, ‘”And even if ESPN doesn’t want to use me, and they want to use one of their announcers, whether it was Dave Pasch or Mark Jones, I’m fine, I’ll sit it out. ’ That’s the kind of man Kevin Harlan is.

I was so touched by that. ” Breen added that he thought about it overnight, and Harlan called him the next day, but acknowledged they both decided it might not have been the best for their employers, ESPN and TNT, respectively.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Sports Entertainment Kevin Harlan Mike Breen Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks Sports Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Kate’s Favorite Drinking Game Has a Very Posh Twist, Per Mike TindallMike Tindall revealed that Princess Kate especially loves one drinking game, and she's 'uber competitive.'

Read more »

Why Mike Onwenu's Pay Cut is Major Win for Patriots' Future PlansWe got some contract updates as we close the month of May, this one involving a veteran offensive lineman.

Read more »

Mike Breen Reveals That Kevin Harlan Wanted to Switch Assignments Last YearThe former TNT voice wanted the longtime Knicks broadcaster to call the Eastern Conference finals, featuring New York, last season.

Read more »

John Travolta on Taking Lessons From Quentin Tarantino and Mike Nichols for Directorial DebutThe superstar is in the director's chair for an hour-long adaptation of his 1997 children's novel 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'

Read more »