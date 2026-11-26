Kevin Gausman joins Tigers on a 1-year, $25 million deal, AP source says
A person familiar with the situation says two-time All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman has agreed to terms with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $25 million deal
The person spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal, which is pending a physical, hadn’t been announced. A 14-year veteran, the right-hander has started at least 31 games and pitched at least 174 2/3 innings in each of the past six seasons.
That came after making all 12 starts — once every five games for San Francisco — in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. After being traded by Toronto to the Cubs at the deadline in August, Gausman went 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine starts to help Chicago reach the playoffs.
He was 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts for the Blue Jays this year, the end of a $110 million, five-year deal he got from Toronto in December 2021, just before the start of a 99-day lockout. Gausman went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco in 2021. He helped thelead the majors with 107 wins that season and was an All-Star for the first time.
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