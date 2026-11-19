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Kevin Franke released a statement ahead of the parole hearing for his ex-wife, Ruby Franke, and Jodi Hildebrandt. The two were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Although the women were convicted of related child abuse charges, their cases will be reviewed separately, with Franke's case going first. The hearings will be held on December 7, 2026, at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole's courtroom at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

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Kevin said many people have been wondering his stance and feelings on the upcoming hearings, "especially in the wake ofI am writing you to make a statement regarding my feelings on the upcoming parole hearing for my former wife Ruby Franke. I am not speaking for my children as they intend to submit their own statements to you.

Therefore, these are my own words and feelings.

“Thus far, it has taken over three years of weekly intense psychological therapy and psychiatric clinical care for me to get to the place that I am currently following my more than 20 years of marriage to that woman. To put it bluntly, I was a mess.

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I had no idea that I was in such an abusive and toxic marriage, but I’ve come to learn that is common for individuals who are in the middle of it. Over my time married to Ruby, I came to observe two things about her: she is a master of complying with whatever authority figure she has decided to place on a pedestal, and what you see on the outside is not a reliable indicator of what she is on the inside.

I do not believe that 4 years in jail or prison is sufficient to even make a dent in the narcissistic armor that woman has covered herself with throughout her life. She treats people poorly unless she wants something from them. In that case, she is very convincing in her sincerity, but I assure you once she does not get what she wants, her act is over.

“My kids have been in regular therapy since they were rescued from Ruby’s ‘care’ in 2023. My kids are in a very good place now, and it is largely because Ruby is behind bars and out of their lives.

“In my eyes, Ruby cares only for herself. Even her ‘care’ as a mother always had some angle where it benefitted her, if for nothing else than to be seen and praised by others for what a ‘good mother’ she was. I am confident that if she is released from prison, she is going to detrimentally impact my life and my children’s lives.

“I’ll close with this thought. In 2025, Governor Cox signed into law a child torture bill inspired by Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt. That law states that anyone convicted of child torture in the state of Utah will receive a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. That law has already been invoked at least two times since it was signed into law.

It will be a ridiculous and reprehensible disgrace if the women responsible for that law were allowed to leave prison in any time frame less than 10 years.

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“I am asking you to please keep my former wife in prison until no earlier than the time when my youngest child, who Ruby knowingly and calculatingly starved, tied up, pushed into the sun for hours, and humiliatingly shaved her head over months’ time is 18 years old. That child just turned 13 last month.

Having Ruby behind bars will continue to allow my children the space and peace of mind they still need to heal from the horrors inflicted on them by their biological mother. ”I am writing regarding the upcoming parole hearing for Jodi Hildebrandt.

Beyond learning what Jodi did to my children to torture them, psychologically terrorize them, and spiritually break them, I am personally aware of the danger and damage that woman can cause because for the period of over a year, she served as my therapist and was giving me ‘treatment’ to cure my supposed ‘addiction to selfishness. ’ What is not documented in the case file for the crimes committed against my children are the ways and methods she used to make my life a living hell during those 13 months that she kept me in total isolation - an island among the other islands that were her clients and ‘patients’ she was treating.

I cannot adequately describe to you the twisted and dark methods that woman employed to make me question everything about myself that was good and wholesome. She literally broke me and shattered my world. And I am devastated to learn that she has done the same thing to countless other men and women.

“Jodi Hildebrandt is incredibly dangerous. She hides behind a veneer of quietude and meekness, but she is anything but those things. Inside her mind, she is as calculating, intelligent, and devious as any of the most notorious serial killers known to modern history. What makes Jodi so particularly dangerous is that she spent years in training to better understand human psychology, but for the purpose of using it to manipulate and control others rather than to help them.

“In closing, I’d like you to consider that, to my best knowledge, Jodi still has not acknowledged that she has done anything wrong. I’d like to encourage you to ask Jodi directly some questions in her hearing and listen carefully to her responses:- “Did you commit malpractice as a mental health professional? ”- “Do you believe that you have conversations with God? ”“Again, this woman is dangerous and should be behind bars for a very long time.

Few know Jodi as well as I do, and I assure you that she is a very dangerous individual to society. A Lancaster County wildlife center says a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Utah Mammoth unveil Winter Classic jersey ahead of outdoor NHL game at Rice-Eccles StadiumLucas Jensen bought back his stolen bicycle.