Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirms Avengers: Secret Wars will reset the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adapting the 2015 comic storyline to launch the Mutant Era.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the upcoming film Avengers: Secret Wars will fundamentally reset the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This pivotal event marks the definitive conclusion of the current Multiverse Saga and serves as the launchpad for the studio's next major phase. The film is scheduled to arrive in 2028, following the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Resetting the Cinematic Universe Foundation

Feige explained that Avengers: Secret Wars differs significantly from any previous project produced by Marvel Studios. He emphasized that the narrative scope involves a singular planet where characters, settings, and worlds collide in ways that reflect the imaginative excess of the source comics. This collapse event is designed to clear the slate for a new era of storytelling within the franchise.

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The upcoming movie will primarily adapt the 2015 Secret Wars comic storyline. Elements from the preceding Time Runs Out storyline will reportedly inspire certain narrative beats in the preceding film, Avengers: Doomsday. This structural approach allows Marvel to build tension through incursion events that culminate in the universal reset.

Doctor Doom and Source Material Adaptation

Feige noted that fans seeking to understand the plot direction can consult the original Marvel Comics. He compared the film's adaptation strategy to reading a book to know the ending of an Odyssey. The core focus remains on the consequences of a multiversal collapse and the subsequent actions taken by Doctor Doom following these catastrophic events.

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The decision to center the narrative on Doctor Doom was not solely influenced by the departure of Jonathan Majors. Feige revealed that the villain's central role is driven by the inherent demands of the Secret Wars storyline. This shift allows the studio to explore new character dynamics and expand the mythological boundaries of the universe.

Launching the Mutant Era in 2028

The reset facilitated by Avengers: Secret Wars will introduce the MCU's Mutant Era. Three major projects have been confirmed for release in 2028 to kick off this new period. These titles include Ghost Rider, Black Panther III, and the X-Men franchise, signaling a significant expansion of the studio's roster of heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as the critical precursor to this larger event. The film will introduce key players and establish the incursions that lead to the multiversal crisis. Recent developments, including the casting of Pacino Khan and the addition of Kelsey Grammer as Beast, highlight the growing scope of the production.

Market engagement is already surging ahead of the 2028 release. Collectibles such as the Doctor Doom popcorn bucket have generated significant buzz among consumers. These merchandise initiatives reflect the high anticipation surrounding the culmination of the Multiverse Saga and the promises of the new era.

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As the studio moves forward, the connection between the cinematic timeline and the 2015 comic event will guide the narrative structure. Feige's emphasis on imagination gone wild suggests a bold visual and storytelling approach. This strategy aims to satisfy long-time readers while welcoming new audiences into the expanded universe.