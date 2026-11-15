Kevin Feige On Bringing X-Men Into 'Avengers: Doomsday'

As 'Avengers: Doomsday' assembles into theaters next month, Kevin Feige is celebrating more than 25 years of Marvel's cinematic journey.

Billy Evans Claims He “Did Not Give Consent” For ‘You Can See Everything’ Nudity, Still Loves The Doc: “It’s Entertainment”Kevin Feige discusses bringing the X-Men into the 'Avengers' franchise.

, recently explained that it “just felt right” to bring the mutant superherhoes of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters into the“You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together.

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’ It just felt right,” explained Feige toEverything Announced At D23: New X-Men Cast, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser, ‘Coco 2,’ ‘Tangled’ Live Action First Look & Moresees the multiverse collapse, forcing heroes from multiple Earths to unite against Doctor Doom , including the stars of the original live-actionThe late Patrick Stewart , Ian McKellen , Rebecca Romijn , James Marsden , Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer allMeanwhile, Christopher Abbott , Adam Driver Inde Navarrette , Maya Boyd , Kit Connor , Sadie Sink , Samara Weaving and Asa Germann areJohnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Looking At $19M U.S. Start, $42M WWDC Studios To-Do List: What New Boss Will Have From Gunn-Safran Era