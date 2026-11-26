Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige discusses the potential of bringing Dolph Lundgren back as Frank Castle to expand the MCU Multiverse Saga with legacy properties.

Marvel Studios is actively expanding its cinematic universe by integrating previously licensed characters, with a renewed focus on reviving the 1989 The Punisher film for the current Multiverse Saga. This strategic move follows a decade-long effort by the studio to reclaim rights to its most iconic heroes, such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, who were absent from the franchise during the 2000s. While Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor anchored the early phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the recent inclusion of legacy actors signals a broader commitment to honoring Marvel's film history.

Reclaiming Rights and Multiverse Precedents

The integration of previous Marvel adaptations into the current cinematic timeline has been established through significant milestones in recent years. The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 set a powerful precedent by allowing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to share the screen with Tom Holland. This event demonstrated that previous film iterations could exist within the Multiverse, acknowledging them as separate universes outside the Sacred Timeline of the prime MCU.

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That precedent was further solidified by the release of Deadpool & Wolverine , which featured a wave of cameos from actors in previous Marvel productions. The film included appearances by Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, alongside tributes to Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and Chris Evans as the Human Torch from the 2000s Fantastic Four films. Even Channing Tatum appeared as Gambit, reprising a role from an unproduced spinoff, proving that nearly all major Marvel franchises have found a home in the Multiverse Saga.

The 1989 Punisher Film as a Target

Despite the widespread inclusion of legacy characters, the 1989 The Punisher film remains a notable outlier in this trend. The character Frank Castle, also known as the vigilante Punisher, has a long big-screen history that includes three films, none of which were successful enough to spawn immediate sequels at the time of their release. However, the lack of any appearance by the Dolph Lundgren version of the character in the MCU is increasingly viewed by fans as a significant oversight.

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Kevin Feige has recently indicated that the 1989 film is a strong candidate for revival. Although the movie did not achieve box office success, it has garnered a more appreciative audience in the years since its release. Feige, who served as an executive producer on the original 1989 project, is reportedly interested in bringing this specific iteration of the character into the fold, potentially as a way to close the loop on a cinematic portrayal that struggled to gain traction prior to Jon Bernthal's acclaimed run on television.

Jon Bernthal and Future Multiverse Appearances

The current landscape of the Punisher character is dominated by Jon Bernthal, who has delivered a critically acclaimed performance most recently in The Punisher series on the streaming platform Netflix, which is now available on Hulu. Bernthal's portrayal has redefined the character for a modern audience, raising the stakes for any potential return of Dolph Lundgren. Nevertheless, Feige's interest in the 1989 version suggests a desire to explore the character's origins through a multiversal lens rather than replacing the existing MCU iteration.

While there are no confirmed reports that Dolph Lundgren's return is directly tied to an upcoming MCU project, the sentiment remains that his appearance would be a fun and nostalgic addition to the Multiverse Saga. Seeing Lundgren take on the role of Frank Castle in a multiversal capacity would allow Marvel Studios to acknowledge a piece of its film history that has been largely ignored by the current cinematic narrative, fulfilling a long-standing request from the dedicated fanbase.