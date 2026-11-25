Kevin Feige and Ike Perlmutter reportedly had beef—Marvel beef—at Mar-a-Lago

Sign up for The A.V. With all the stupid-rich mucketymucks gadflying about Mar-a-Lago and angling to be seen by its mercurial owner, one wonders why anyone would ever want to conduct actual, serious-pants business there.

Yet that’s where former CEO and Chairman of Marvel Entertainment Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige found themselves during one particularly acrimonious lunch in 2015, according to a new book by reporter Robbie Whelan,Whelan lays out the rift between Perlmutter and Disney’s Bob Iger and marks this lunch as a crucial turning point in the former CEOs’ professional friendship. As it happens, Perlmutter, Iger, and Feige were having beef at Donald Trump’s exclusive club —Marvel beef, Naturally, the row was largely about money: Feige’s “spendthrift” budgets at Marvel versus Perlmutter’s legendary “parsimoniousness.

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” Arguments ensued over spending on films such as, as well as over awarding Feige compensation for generating hit after hit for Marvel—and Disney. While Feige eventually got his bag, he continued to chafe under Perlmutter’s micromanagement. Iger, who’d previously got on quite well with Perlmutter during Disney’s negotiations to acquire Marvel, reportedly saw Feige’s value as a producer and took his side when the argument broke out at Mar-a-Lago. Perlmutter was removed from overseeing the studio later that year; by 2023, Iger had fired Perlmutter from Disney. Something must have been in those mimosas.

Beyond this bickering between wealthy movie-making types over sums most of us will never see , Whelan’salso offers some, um, fascinating insights into Iger’s contributions at Marvel Studios during its boom years. Even though he promised Perlmutter he’d take a hands-off approach to Marvel as a guarantee during the acquisition, Iger was known to offer notes on projects like Joss Whedon’s.

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Among his morsels of wisdom were complaints that Tony Stark cracked wise too often and that the Black Widow character, played by Scarlett Johansson, “would benefit” from a relationship with one of her fellow teammates.

“Some flirting or a potential relationship,” Iger wrote, which basically foretells the ruinous, crammed-in relationship Widow had with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in the team-up sequel,