Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Resurface as Suns Struggle

Kevin Durant's time with the Phoenix Suns may be short-lived, according to NBA analyst Brian Windhorst. Despite acquiring Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns have underperformed, fueling speculation about a potential summer trade.

Kevin Durant brushed off questions about his future with the Phoenix Suns following their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, marking his first game since the trade deadline where he unexpectedly emerged in negotiations. Brian Windhorst, on Get Up Wednesday, stated, 'He's probably going to get traded this summer. He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty.

'Windhorst further explained, 'They're under .500. They have a $230 million payroll, then add over $100 million on tax on top of that.' The Suns have fallen short of expectations this season despite a high payroll and numerous moves aimed at immediate success. 'While I would never make an ironclad prediction, I would expect Durant and the Suns this summer to work together to find a new home,' Windhorst added. 'He has one year left on his contract, which would give him control as to where that would be.'If the Suns were to place Durant on the trade block this summer, various reports have linked the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves as teams with interest. The Golden State Warriors were reportedly close to a trade for Durant before the deadline, but he expressed a preference not to return to his former team.





RealGM / 🏆 580. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns NBA Trade Rumors Memphis Grizzlies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Durant Addresses Trade Rumors After DeadlinePhoenix Suns star Kevin Durant speaks out on recent trade speculation following the NBA trade deadline.

Read more »

How Bradley Beal still controls the NBA trade deadline Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Devin BookerNext week's trade deadline is just one of the hurdles facing the league's most expensive roster.

Read more »

Warriors 'Serious' About Kevin Durant Amid Suns' Stalled Trade Talks for Jimmy ButlerThe Golden State Warriors are reportedly serious about bringing back Kevin Durant in a trade before the deadline.

Read more »

Suns Willing to Listen to Offers For Kevin Durant as Trade Deadline ApproachesThe Suns could be willing to move Kevin Durant in the right deal.

Read more »

Phoenix Suns Eye Kevin Durant Trade After Bradley Beal Deal StallsThe Suns' pursuit of a Bradley Beal trade for Jimmy Butler has hit a roadblock due to Beal's no-trade clause and contract demands. With the trade deadline approaching, the Suns are now exploring the possibility of trading Kevin Durant to revamp their roster and remain competitive in the Western Conference.

Read more »

Kevin Durant's Suns Future Uncertain Amid Trade Rumors and InjuryKevin Durant's tenure with the Phoenix Suns may be nearing its end as trade speculation intensifies. Durant's recent absence due to ankle soreness further fuels the rumors. The NBA trade deadline looms, and the Suns could explore a trade if the right offer arrives.

Read more »