Kevin Durant scores 32 points as the Houston Rockets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-104 in Houston on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Kevin Durant delivered a commanding performance to lead the Houston Rockets to a 116-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at the Toyota Center.

The game marked the highly anticipated regular-season debut for Clippers forward Brandon Ingram, who joined the squad following the Kawhi Leonard trade but could not secure a win against the defending conference contenders.

Also read Kevin Durant scores 32 to power Rockets past Clippers 116-104

Durant accounted for 32 points in the decisive win, showcasing the offensive firepower that defines the Houston Rockets.

He was supported by strong contributions from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, who each scored 20 points.

This balanced attack allowed the Rockets to maintain control throughout the contest and secure the home court advantage against their Western Conference rivals.

Ingram, sidelined since being acquired in September due to a heel injury and partially torn Achilles tendon, made his debut with 16 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

The two-time All-Star joined the Clippers after sitting out since May, missing the final games of Toronto's playoff series against Cleveland last spring.

Darius Garland paced the Clippers with 26 points and eight assists, while Rui Hachimura added 19 points.

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The Clippers faced stiff resistance from the Houston defense and found it difficult to overcome the Rockets' leading scorers, particularly in the critical final minutes of the game.

The game remained competitive until the final three minutes, when the Houston Rockets pulled away decisively.

The Clippers briefly closed the gap to 103-97 following a 12-foot jumper by Rui Hachimura.

However, Durant answered immediately by making consecutive 3-pointers to extend the lead to 109-97.

Following a basket by Ingram, Durant hit an off-balance 3-pointer seconds later to make it 112-99 with 1:30 remaining on the clock, effectively ending any hope of a Clippers comeback.

Durant shot 11 for 19 from the field and 4 for 6 from 3-point range during the contest.

Garland sparked a rally earlier in the third quarter with three 3-pointers to help the Clippers erase a 10-point deficit and take a five-point lead.

Thompson helped Houston regain control with a corner 3-pointer and an assist on a Jabari Smith Jr. pull-up jumper.

Marcus Smart also contributed, scoring in transition following a Clippers turnover to give the Rockets a 71-65 lead.

A 3-pointer from Tari Eason made it 74-65, and Houston led by 10 entering the fourth quarter.

The Rockets led 25-15 after the first quarter, taking advantage of a slow start by Garland and Ingram, who combined to shoot 2 for 10 from the field.

The Clippers responded to a 13-point deficit early in the second quarter with a 9-2 run.

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Garland began to find his rhythm, and four different Clippers made 3-pointers in the quarter, helping cut Houston's halftime lead to 47-43.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue faced the challenge of integrating Ingram into the lineup against a tough defensive unit.

Lue expressed optimism about Ingram's return, noting his ability to see over the defense and make plays for teammates.

He emphasized that Ingram is not a big turnover guy and can provide offensive punch for a team dealing with early-season turnover issues.

Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets managed the game effectively, getting optimal production from his core players.

The Rockets' ability to execute in clutch moments, driven by Durant's shooting, proved superior to the Clippers' efforts to keep the game close.

For the Clippers, the loss in Ingram's debut highlights the early challenges of adjusting to new team chemistry.

The team lost their fourth straight game and remained winless on the road.

This victory adds to the Houston Rockets' momentum as they continue their season.

The 12-point margin of victory demonstrates their capability to compete with top-tier teams.

The result impacts the competitive landscape of the Western Conference as teams jockey for playoff positioning early in the season.

Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while starting 77 games for the Raptors last season.

His offensive versatility is expected to be an asset for the Clippers moving forward.