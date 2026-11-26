Kevin Durant has Kobe Bryant in his sights after reaching 33,000 career points
HOUSTON — In his first season as Kevin Durant’s head coach, Ime Udoka watched Durant reach 31,000 career points, 32,000 career points, and pass Michael Jordan
Nov 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks during the first quarter at Toyota Center.
Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIn his first season as Kevin Durant’s head coach, Ime Udoka watched Durant reach 31,000 career points, 32,000 career points, and pass Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Durant reached another milestone during Wednesday’s 116-104 win over the Phoenix Suns by becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to enter the 33,000-point club. The 16-time All-Star entered the game needing 14 points to reach the mark.
He scored 11 points in the first quarter before accomplishing it when he hit a three-pointer with 46.3 seconds left in the second quarter. The Rockets recognized the milestone on the video board after the second quarter buzzer sounded, and Durant was given the game ball by Udoka after the game.
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