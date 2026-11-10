Kevin Costner’s new fragrance reminds him of ‘carpets and wood and guns’

The “Yellowstone” star teamed up with 19-69 on a trio of scents — one of which is like catnip for pregnant women, apparently.

Great news for anyone who’s ever wanted to smell like Kevin Costner: The “Yellowstone” star is now a perfumer, having developed a trio of scents with Milan-based fragrance houseThe 71-year-old Oscar winner tracked down not only a case of the product for his own home, but also the contact info for the brand’s co-founder, Johan Bergelin..

Available now, they’ll set you back $80 for a 0.25-ounce bottle, $300 for 1.01 ounces, or — if you’re really smitten — $800 for 3.21 ounces. He not only tracked down the brand’s founder, but also partnered with 19-69 on his own trio of scents.that it “evokes the image of someone in a glass house in the Hollywood Hills at sunset, surveying the city.

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” “So, I was in a tuxedo but my tie was off and my jacket was on the couch,” he told GQ.

“It was supposed to be a sexy shot with a glass of whiskey. And Helmut kept saying, ‘take your shirt off, just leave the bow tie on or something’… I said no. I’m not an exotic dancer! ”Apparently, After Hours is also like catnip for expectant mothers; Costner told the outlet that while field-testing the fragrance during one of his son’s volleyball games, a pregnant woman approached him with an inquiry.

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“She walks all across the gym towards me,” he said. “And I wasn’t sure what this was going to be about. And she just turns to me and says, ‘Look, I’m married, I’m not . But what are you wearing?

’”, meanwhile, features notes of notes of clementine, juniper berry, and jasmine, with Costner saying the “easy” scent reminds him of Tommy James and the Shandell’s 1968 song “Crystal Blue Persuasion. ”, with its mix of cherry, violet leaves, amber and vanilla, is deeper and darker; per the actor, it’s reminiscent of “a place that’s very masculine, carpets and wood and guns. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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