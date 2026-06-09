Kevin Costner Leaves Yellowstone to Focus on Long-Time Passion Project Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner has announced his departure from Paramount's flagship series Yellowstone to focus on his long-time passion project, Horizon: An American Saga. The four-part Western epic, which Costner is set to direct, co-write, produce, and star in, has been largely self-funded. The hype surrounding the opening chapter, released in theaters in June 2024, quickly dissipated as the movie became one of the year's most high-profile box office flops, earning just $38 million against a supposed $50 million production budget.

Kevin Costner , a renowned actor known for his iconic role as John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan 's Yellowstone , has announced his departure from Paramount's flagship series.

In a surprising move, Costner has opted to focus on his long-time passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, a four-part Western epic that he has been working on for 35 years. The project, which Costner is set to direct, co-write, produce, and star in, has been largely self-funded.

However, the hype surrounding the opening chapter, released in theaters in June 2024, quickly dissipated as the movie became one of the year's most high-profile box office flops, earning just $38 million against a supposed $50 million production budget. Following this disaster, the future of the whole saga was put into doubt, with Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, which was filmed at the same time as Chapter 1, being quickly put back on the shelf.

Despite being screened at the Venice Film Festival in 2024, the public still awaits the next installment of the epic Western saga, with Costner remaining adamant that it will see the light of day. The dramatic Western saga has been happening off-screen, with the many twists and turns in the Horizon story likely to entice a greater audience to the release of the sequel.

The saga's twists and turns have been happening off-screen, with the many twists and turns in the Horizon story likely to entice a greater audience to the release of the sequel. Costner's decision to leave Yellowstone has sparked a new era for the Western genre, with many fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of Horizon: An American Saga. The Western genre has been revitalized in recent years, with big streaming hits often from other Sheridan projects.

The genre's popularity has been fueled by the success of Yellowstone, which has become a cultural phenomenon. The show's success has paved the way for other Westerns, including Horizon: An American Saga, which is set to be a game-changer in the genre. The Western genre has been a staple of American cinema for decades, with many classic films and TV shows exploring themes of power, loyalty, and survival.

The genre has been influenced by the works of Taylor Sheridan, who has become a master of the Western. Sheridan's shows, including Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, have been praised for their gritty realism and complex characters. The Western genre has been a staple of American cinema for decades, with many classic films and TV shows exploring themes of power, loyalty, and survival.

The genre has been influenced by the works of Taylor Sheridan, who has become a master of the Western. Sheridan's shows, including Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, have been praised for their gritty realism and complex characters. The Western genre has been a staple of American cinema for decades, with many classic films and TV shows exploring themes of power, loyalty, and survival.

The genre has been influenced by the works of Taylor Sheridan, who has become a master of the Western. Sheridan's shows, including Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, have been praised for their gritty realism and complex characters. The Western genre has been a staple of American cinema for decades, with many classic films and TV shows exploring themes of power, loyalty, and survival.

The genre has been influenced by the works of Taylor Sheridan, who has become a master of the Western. Sheridan's shows, including Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, have been praised for their gritty realism and complex characters





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Kevin Costner Yellowstone Horizon: An American Saga Taylor Sheridan Western Box Office Flop

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