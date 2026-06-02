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Kevin Concha Criticizes Joy Reid Over Reaction to Jaxson Dart's Introduction of Trump

Politics News

Kevin Concha Criticizes Joy Reid Over Reaction to Jaxson Dart's Introduction of Trump
Kevin ConchaJoy ReidJaxson Dart
📆6/2/2026 3:37 PM
📰dcexaminer
42 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 37% · Publisher: 94%

Media personality Kevin Concha has criticized MSNBC host Joy Reid for her reaction to Jaxson Dart's introduction of Donald Trump at a rally. Concha questioned Reid's perspective on both sports fandom and political interpretation, pointing out that she appears to be unFamiliar with the Novel York Giants, a squad Dart plays for.

Media personality and sports commentator Kevin Concha has criticized MSNBC host Joy Reid for her reaction to Jaxson Dart 's introduction of Donald Trump at a rally.

Concha questioned Reid's perspective on both sports fandom and political interpretation, pointing out that she appears to be unfamiliar with the New York Giants, a team Dart plays for. Reid had criticized Dart's language during the introduction,saying that his use of the word 'pleasured' to meet the president was unclear and possibly a sign of a language barrier. Concha countered that Dart's reaction was not unusual, especially considering Trump's controversial status.

He also pointed out that Dart's grOwing popularity with fans may not be hurt by the controversy, as he recently set a record for merchandise sales in a single day. Concha suggested that Reid's reaction was indicative of a broader matter with the way some people view politics through a racial prism, rather than a more nuanced perspective

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Kevin Concha Joy Reid Jaxson Dart Donald Trump New York Giants

 

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