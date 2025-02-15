Keurig Dr Pepper Unveils Six New Flavors to Satisfy Soda Cravings

Keurig Dr Pepper is set to launch six new beverage flavors in 2025, responding to consumer demand for exciting and innovative options. From a berry twist on its iconic Dr Pepper to a tropical 7UP fusion, these new additions promise to quench your thirst for something different.

Fans of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut are in for a treat—thanks to the viral success of the drink, Keurig Dr Pepper just announced six new flavors of popular beverages that will have fans celebrating. 'Our 2025 cold beverage pipeline builds on our strong track record of delivering successful consumer-centric innovation across our portfolio of legendary brands,' said Eric Gorli, President, U.S. Refreshment Beverages at Keurig Dr Pepper .

'Our experts, from flavor scientists to trend spotters, have crafted a dynamic lineup across soft drinks, waters, teas and juices that will offer consumers nationwide even more choice through new fruit flavors, modern twists on familiar favorites and zero sugar options.” Here’s what soda fans have to say about the new offerings. Dr Pepper Blackberry and Blackberry Zero are already a hit with consumers. “Recent data shows high consumer interest for the flavor, with blackberry-flavored CSDs growing more than 2x faster than the CSD category in dollar sales last year,” the company says. “I love the new blackberry flavor. It is the only Dr Pepper product I will be getting now,” one Redditor shared. “Just got a pack. I think it's better than regular Dr. Pepper,” another agreed.7UP Tropical is a “cool, crisp combination of 7UP, the #2 lemon-lime carbonated soft drink3, blended with tropical flavors of mango and peach and bursting with summery vibes,” the company says. “It's definitely like a mango and peach. I really like it, both regular and zero sugar versions are excellent,” one happy soda fan said. Snapple Peach Tea & Lemonade launches in March, Keurig Dr Pepper says, combining “the brand's #1 tea flavor with a citrusy tang of classic lemonade.” The drink is sure to be a hit with nostalgic Snapple fans, who frequently post about the drink on social media. “When I got mono, all I could drink was Peach Snapple. Everything else made my throat feel like fire. I’m confident saying that I’m alive today because for six weeks in 2002, peach Snapple kept me from dying of dehydration,” one fan shared on Reddit. These two new Bai drinks made with stevia will launch later in February, the company says: “Both varieties support a healthy immune system, with Simbu Strawberry providing a good source of Vitamin C and Zinc and Shala Coconut Strawberry a good source of Vitamin E and Zinc.” The A&W Ice Cream Sundae won’t launch until August, giving excited fans something to look forward to. “If this is as good as it sounds I'm gonna need it by the gallon!” reads a post from the Snackolator Instagram account. “Originally this was rumored to be early in the year, but it's been confirmed to be an August release which makes sense given that it's the perfect time for an A&W Root Beer Float. Even better is that this is going to be available in both regular and zero sugar!” The soda is definitely worth waiting for, fans say. “We need this now! I feel like it's going to be one of the best sweet sodas out there!” one commented. RC Cola is finally available in a Zero Sugar option, to the delight of customers. “Surprised they didn’t have a zero sugar variant til now. Love RC but switched to zero sugar everything,” one said. “I haven’t had RC in so long… I’m going to get some next time I’m at the store,” another Redditor shared.





EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DR PEPPER 7UP SNAPPLE BAI A&W RC COLA NEW FLAVORS ZERO SUGAR TROPICAL BLACKBERRY PEACH LEMONADE IMMUNE SYSTEM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to HappenSamson Mow unveils six paths to omega Bitcoin candle to $1,000,000 BTC

Read more »

Six Flags Great America unveils POV video for new record-breaking roller coasterChicago-area residents may be dealing with dangerously cold temperatures in the middle of winter, but those looking ahead to thrilling times on warmer days are…

Read more »

Six Flags Great Adventure Unveils 2025 Event Lineup & Groundbreaking Ride 'THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity'Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is gearing up for an exciting 2025 season with a jam-packed events lineup and the launch of its groundbreaking new ride, 'THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity'. The park will host a variety of festivals, holiday celebrations, and exclusive experiences throughout the year, including Spring Break Days, Star-Spangled Nights, Summerbration, Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest, Oktoberfest, and Holiday in the Park. 2025 season pass holders will enjoy free event access and be among the first to experience 'THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity', a super boomerang coaster that launches riders forward and backward at 60 miles per hour.

Read more »

Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize Unveils Shortlist of Six Talented PhotographersThe inaugural Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize, established by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman, has announced its shortlist of six photographers from around the globe. The prize, with a total fund of $20,000, aims to celebrate the next generation of photographic talent.

Read more »

Rainbow Six Siege Sequel Leaked, Expected Announcement at Six Invitational 2025A potential leak suggests a Rainbow Six Siege sequel is in development, with an engine and graphical overhaul. The leaker claims the sequel will be announced at the Six Invitational 2025 event and possibly release later this year. This rumored sequel could bring a new generation of gameplay and visuals to the popular tactical shooter.

Read more »

Plane Crash Kills Six in Philadelphia, Injures Six on GroundA Jet Rescue Air Ambulance aircraft crashed in northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, killing six people onboard and injuring six on the ground. The Mexican-registered Learjet 55 was transporting a child to Mexico from Philadelphia when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The crash caused a massive crater and scattered burning fuel and debris, igniting a home and several vehicles. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker urged residents to stay away from the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Read more »