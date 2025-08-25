Keurig Dr Pepper to Acquire JDE Peet's in $18 Billion Deal, Creating Coffee Giant and Beverage Powerhouse

Keurig Dr Pepper will buy JDE Peet's to form a global coffee giant and a separate beverage company.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced on Monday its intention to acquire JDE Peet's, the parent company of Peet's Coffee , in a deal valued at approximately $18 billion. The agreement includes plans to split the combined entity into two independent companies following the completion of the acquisition.

One of these newly formed companies will specialize in coffee, encompassing a portfolio of prominent brands, while the other will focus on a diversified range of beverages, including Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7Up, and energy drinks.The coffee business, boasting approximately $16 billion in combined sales, will leverage the strengths of both Keurig and JDE Peet's brands, including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super, and Moccona. The beverage business, with estimated sales of around $11 billion, will continue to build upon Keurig Dr Pepper's existing portfolio of popular brands. Tim Cofer, CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper, expressed his optimism about the strategic alignment of the two companies, stating, 'Through the complementary combination of Keurig and JDE Peet's, we are seizing an exceptional opportunity to create a global coffee giant.' As part of the restructuring, Cofer will assume the role of CEO of the beverage business, headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, the current CFO of Keurig Dr Pepper, will lead the coffee business, with its operations centered in Burlington, Massachusetts, and international headquarters in Amsterdam





