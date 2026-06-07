Ketel Marte hits solo homer in 9th, Diamondbacks rally after scary collision to beat Dodgers 3-2

Ketel Marte hit a solo homer in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied after a hard collision injured two players to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

Ketel Marte hit a solo homer in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied after a hard collision injured two players to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Dodgers scored two runs off Ryne Nelson in the fifth inning following a collision at first base that injured Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas and the Dodgers' Max Muncy. The Diamondbacks tied it in the eighth inning on Corbin Carroll's leadoff homer and Geraldo Perdomo's run-scoring single. Paul Sewald then worked around Will Smith's two-out double in the ninth to set up Marte's walk-off celebration.

Marte did it on the first pitch he saw from Tanner Scott , tossing his bat nearly all the way to Arizona's dugout following a towering shot to left that sent his teammates charging out of the dugout. Nelson didn't allow a hit until Kyle Tucker's leadoff single in the fifth inning, but the collision at first base and two misplayed balls in the outfield after that led to two runs.

The collision came when Vargas fielded a ball hit up the line by Muncy and tried to beat him to the bag. Both players went flying into the air before thudding to the ground and lay on the field for several minutes before slowly heading to the dugout. Santiago Espinal replaced Muncy and scored on Ryan Ward's double when Carroll took a bad angle on the ball in right.

Ward scored when Dalton Rushing's short fly ball fell between Diamondbacks left fielder Tommy Troy and center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt. Dodgers Roki Sasaki pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Angels on Friday. Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly pitches Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Washington.





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