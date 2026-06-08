Ketel Marte frustrating Diamondbacks by opting to take days off with trade deadline looming: report

Ketel Marte reportedly frustrated the Diamondbacks organization by opting to take days off as MLB's Aug. 3 trade deadline rumors swirl around him.

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Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealDan Dakich, Jason Hammer & Dan Zaksheske discuss the upcoming issues that the MLB is facing in their next offseasonMarte, a switch-hitter with power from both sides of the plate, is someone Arizona has tried to trade this past winter despite his talent and six-year extension that kicked in this season.reported Marte"continues to frustrate segments of the organization by opting to take days off.

" Most recently, Marte decided to sit for last week’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where superstar Shohei Ohtani was pitching, and he then proceeded to hit a walk-off home run the next day for the D-Backs. Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on May 30, 2026.

The reason for Marte missing the game last Wednesday was a mixture of his decision as well as the second baseman dealing with lower-back and hamstring ailments, per"We’re all human, and we all need a day here and there," Marte said through a translator following the walk-off homer he hit on Thursday’s game. KETEL MARTE RECEIVES STANDING OVATION FROM DIAMONDBACKS FANS IN FIRST HOME GAME SINCE CONTROVERSIAL HECKLING This also isn’t new for Marte, who created some tension in the clubhouse due to absences and off-day requests near the All-Star break.

It was reported that Marte’s teammates didn’t appreciate trying to time his off-days, leading to an apology later on. Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on May 30, 2026.trade deadline scheduled for Aug. 3 this year.

It’s later than usual, but with teams dealing with injuries as well as trying to bolster their lineups, rotations and bullpens, players with Marte’s talent will surely lead to calls to those in the Arizona front office. Marte should be sold at a high price, if at all, given he is under contract through the 2030 campaign at a relatively low price after signing his six-year, $116.5 million contract.

He also has a player option for the 2031 season, where he will be age 37. While second base is his usual spot on the field, Marte has played shortstop as well as center field in his 12-year career. TheKetel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. , on May 23, 2026.

This year, Marte is slashing .250/.304/.450 with a .754 OPS — the lowest mark since his 2022 campaign in Arizona . He has hit 11 homers, driven in 37 runs and scored 37 times across 60 games.





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