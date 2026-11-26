Ketchup Entertainment successfully releases Looney Tunes films independently after Warner Bros shelved them. Coyote vs Acme earns $126 million while The Day the Earth Blew Up moves off HBO Max on December 26.

Ketchup Entertainment has achieved a significant independent distribution milestone for the Looney Tunes franchise by successfully releasing two theatrical films that Warner Bros. previously abandoned or shopped. This strategic pivot from studio shelving to independent release has yielded substantial financial returns and critical acclaim, proving the enduring appeal of the classic animated characters. The distributor has transformed potential losses into profitable ventures, demonstrating that the brand retains strong market viability outside of major studio oversight.

Coyote vs Acme Box Office Success

The legal comedy film Coyote vs Acme directed by Dave Green became a standout success for the distributor, grossing over 126 million dollars at the global box office. This financial performance occurred nearly three years after Warner Bros. pulled the movie from its release schedule and shelve it indefinitely under the leadership of David Zaslav. The film features Will Forte and John Cena and received a Certified Fresh 96% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a Verified Hot 94% audience score. This result stands in stark contrast to the studio's initial hesitation to release the live-action animation hybrid.

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The Day the Earth Blew Up Distribution Path

Prior to the success of the Coyote film, Ketchup Entertainment released The Day the Earth Blew Up after Warner Bros. opted to shop the project rather than distribute it. The film, which serves as the first fully animated theatrical entry for the characters, earned 15.5 million dollars at the box office. It received an 86% critics score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The plot follows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, voiced by Eric Bauza, as they uncover an alien plot at a bubblegum factory and must work together to save Earth.

Production Origins and Streaming Transition

The Day the Earth Blew Up marked the directorial debut of animation veteran Peter Browngardt, who developed the sci-fi premise while working on the HBO Max series Looney Tunes Cartoons. Following its theatrical run, the film became a streaming hit on HBO Max despite being part of the portfolio that led to its initial shelving by Warner Bros. The merger with Discovery influenced the distribution strategy, ultimately allowing Ketchup Entertainment to take over the rights and release the film independently. This sequence of events highlighted the resilience of the Looney Tunes brand in the face of corporate restructuring.

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Upcoming End of HBO Max Run

Looney Tunes content is scheduled to leave the HBO Max platform entirely on December 26 after the holiday season ends. This date marks the final day for the animated features to remain on the streaming service before they are removed from the library. The departure coincides with the end of the contractual window for the films to stay on the platform, creating a definitive endpoint for their streaming availability. This move signals a shift in how these specific titles are managed and distributed in the future.

Franchise Resurgence and Future Outlook

The success of these independent releases suggests that Looney Tunes remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment market. The financial and critical data from both films indicates strong audience demand for the characters across different genres and formats. Ketchup Entertainment has effectively capitalized on the gap left by Warner Bros., proving that the studio's initial decisions to shelve the projects were commercially short-sighted. The franchise now moves forward with a demonstrated track record of profitability outside the traditional studio system.