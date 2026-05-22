Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro: 30% off for Daily Mail readers

Keskine's viral LED Face Mask Pro is a great non-invasive way to combat the visible signs of aging. The mask has been a popular choice for those seeking a non-invasive or non-surgical solution to menopause-related skin changes and collagen loss. It's currently 30% off for Daily Mail readers, making it a great opportunity to try out this clinically proven treatment.

For those looking for an at-home alternative to costly salon treatments, scores are turning to the viral, FDA-cleared Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro.

Back in stock after rapidly selling out, there's never been a better time to snap up Keskine's viral LED Face Mask. And luckily for shoppers, Keskine are currently offering Daily Mail readers 30 per cent off when applying our exclusive code, DM30 at checkout. The LED Face Mask Pro was designed to rejuvenate, refresh and restore your skin.

It works by using advanced light therapy technology to combat acne, dullness, uneven texture, as well as visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. The mask has been a popular choice for those seeking a non-invasive or non-surgical solution to menopause-related skin changes and collagen loss. The LED mask has four LED therapy modes - red, yellow, purple and orange - using a mix of clinically proven infrared, red, yellow and blue wavelengths.

These light-emitting diodes (LEDs) penetrate the skin to boost cellular activity, encourage collagen production, and combat inflammation and bacteria - all without the need to book into a salon. The red LED light promotes collagen production, making it the most effective mode against visible signs of aging.

Yellow light therapy helps reduce redness and generally soothes the skin by strengthening the skin barrier, while the purple LED therapy mode promotes deep tissue repair and regeneration, as well as targeting acne-causing bacteria to control breakouts. Daily Mail readers can save 30 per cent by applying code DM30 to checkout until May 31. The brand recommends using one to two modes per session, keeping the total treatment time within 20 minutes. As for the results?

The brand is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles by 28.9 per cent after 14 days of use. Before and after: The mask is designed to support common skin concerns associated with mature skin including fine lines, loss of firmness and dullness. And it's evident shoppers are loving this LED mask, with one happy customer saying: 'It gives me a nice excuse to slow down and take care of my skin properly.

It pairs really well with my serums and moisturizers, almost like it boosts their effects. It’s the kind of product that makes you actually look forward to skincare.

' Another agreed, adding: 'Using this regularly has made my face feel smoother and less congested. The materials feel durable and high quality, giving me confidence it will last. The boost in radiance and smoothness has been very noticeable.

' You can now save 30 per cent on the Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro by applying code DM30 at checkout up until May 31 2026





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Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro Facial Rejuvenation Skin Care Menopause-Related Skin Changes Collagen Loss Non-Invasive Treatment Clinically Proven Results

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Daily Mail subscribers can save 30% on FDA-cleared Keskine LED Face MaskAre you seeking an at-home alternative to salon treatments for looking dewy and radiant? Daily Mail journalists recommend the viral FDA-cleared Keskine LED Light Therapy Face Mask Pro. Back in stock, now is the perfect time to grab one and save 30% on applying the exclusive Daily Mail code DM30 at checkout.

Read more »