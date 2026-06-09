Keskine IPL Handset Offers Salon Quality Hair Removal at Home with Summer Discount

Daily Mail highlights the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset, an at‑home device using intense pulsed light to cut hair growth by up to ninety‑eight percent in four weeks. Reviewers applaud its painless ice‑cooling, five treatment modes and quick full‑body sessions. A twenty percent discount code is available until June 30, 2026.

Daily Mail editors have highlighted a popular at‑home hair removal device that promises long‑lasting smoothness without the need for frequent salon visits. The product, marketed as the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset, uses intense pulsed light technology to target hair follicles, heating them to a temperature that disrupts growth cycles.

According to the manufacturer, the system can reduce visible hair by up to ninety‑eight percent within four weeks and achieve optimal reduction after six to twelve weeks of regular use. The handset offers five selectable modes tailored for the body, face, bikini line, underarms and a specialised auto‑flash function that allows continuous pulses without manual activation.

An integrated ice‑cooling feature is advertised as providing a painless experience, keeping skin comfort high even during full‑body sessions that typically last no longer than twenty‑four minutes. Customer feedback gathered from nearly four thousand reviews indicates a strong consensus that the device delivers professional‑grade results in a domestic setting. Reviewers repeatedly note that after three to four weeks of use they observe softer regrowth, clearer skin and a noticeable decline in hair density on the legs, arms and facial areas.

One user praised the system for eliminating the redness and irritation commonly associated with waxing, while another highlighted the simplicity of the treatment process, describing it as almost painless after an initial adjustment period. The consensus among reviewers is that the handset represents a cost‑effective alternative to traditional hair removal methods, delivering comparable outcomes without the recurring expense of salon appointments.

In an effort to make the product more accessible for the summer season, Daily Mail readers are offered a promotional discount of twenty percent using the code SUMMER20. The reduced price of one hundred fifty‑nine pounds and twenty pence represents a saving of one hundred thirty‑nine pounds and eighty pence off the original retail price of two hundred ninety‑nine pounds.

The discount is valid through the end of June twenty twenty‑six, encouraging shoppers to prepare for warmer weather with a smoother appearance. The promotion underscores a broader trend in personal care where consumers increasingly turn to technology‑driven solutions that promise lasting results, convenience and a lower overall cost compared with conventional treatments such as shaving or waxing





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