Keselowski Leads Final Daytona 500 Practice

Brad Keselowski sets the fastest lap time in final practice for the Daytona 500, securing a strong position ahead of Sunday's race.

NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity has concluded until Sunday's 67th annual Daytona 500 . On Saturday afternoon, Brad Keselowski dominated the final practice session, clocking the fastest lap time ahead of The Great American Race. Keselowski, behind the wheel of his backup car after crashing his primary car in Thursday's Duel Qualifier race, turned a lap of 46.558 seconds (193.307 mph), just 0.008 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman, who secured the second-fastest time.

Cole Custer followed closely in third place with his No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford, trailed by Justin Allgaier and Kyle Larson, rounding out the top five.Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Justin Haley, Chris Buescher, and Zane Smith completed the top 10 fastest drivers in the final tune-up for Sunday's Daytona 500. A total of 24 out of the 41 drivers set lap times in Saturday's practice session. Several teams opted to utilize Friday's practice session as their unofficial final run, while others made use of Saturday's session after extensive repairs were made to their cars following the chaotic Duel Qualifier races on Thursday. Among other notable performances, defending series champion and 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano secured the 12th fastest time with a 46.707-second lap. Martin Truex Jr., competing in his first NASCAR Cup Series race for TRICON Garage, placed 15th. Helio Castroneves finished 20th.





