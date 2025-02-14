Kershaw, Verlander, and Scherzer Engage in Salary Battle as MLB Stars Near Retirement

Three future Hall of Famers, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Clayton Kershaw, are engaged in a fierce salary competition as they approach the end of their MLB careers.

The recent baseball offseason has been filled with an intriguing subplot: a salary battle among three future Hall of Famers nearing the end of their careers: Justin Verlander , Max Scherzer , and Clayton Kershaw . Each pitcher, a free agent this winter, seemingly aimed to out-earn the others with what could be their final Major League Baseball contracts.

Verlander sparked the competition on January 7th, signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $15 million base salary, plus an additional $550,000 in bonuses. These bonuses include $200,000 for winning either the National League MVP or Cy Young Award, $150,000 for winning the World Series MVP, and $100,000 each for winning the NLCS MVP or making the NL All-Star team. Scherzer, not to be outdone, joined the Toronto Blue Jays on January 30th, securing a straight $15.5 million contract. Many observers interpreted this move as a direct response to Verlander, with whom Scherzer played for both the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.Meanwhile, Kershaw, at 36, officially passed his physical and re-signed with the Dodgers on Thursday, setting his sights on his 18th season in Los Angeles. His $7.5 million contract includes roster and performance bonuses that could potentially push his total earnings higher than both Verlander and Scherzer. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Twitter/X, Kershaw could earn an additional $8.5 million in incentives this year. Jon Heyman of the New York Post outlines the details: Kershaw will receive $1 million each for 13, 14, 15, and 16 games started, $2.5 million for 30 days spent on the Dodgers' active roster, an additional $1 million for 60 days, and another $1 million for 90 days. Some of these bonuses are more attainable than others. The 16-games-started bonus, for instance, requires at least 90 days to be fulfilled. Given Kershaw's recent surgeries and his limited innings last year (just 30 across seven starts), reaching this milestone might be challenging





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MLB Baseball Free Agents Contracts Hall Of Famers Justin Verlander Max Scherzer Clayton Kershaw Salary Battle Retirement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLB Insider Isn't Sure Dodgers Bring Back Clayton Kershaw This OffseasonWhile Los Angeles Dodgers fans rejoice because of the Roki Sasaki signing, MLB insider Mark Feinsand questions whether the organization will bring back Clayton Kershaw.

Read more »

Steven Kwan Ranked 8th Best Left Fielder in MLB by MLB NetworkCleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has been ranked the 8th best left fielder in Major League Baseball by MLB Network. This comes after a stellar 2023 season where Kwan earned his first All-Star selection and Gold Glove Award. Despite a slight dip in performance towards the second half of the season, Kwan showed his playoff prowess and continues to impress the league.

Read more »

Scherzer Joins Blue Jays on One-Year DealMax Scherzer signs a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, bolstering their pitching rotation. The 40-year-old ace, coming off an injury-plagued season, brings valuable postseason experience to the team.

Read more »

Blue Jays Emerge as Front-Runners for Max ScherzerThe Toronto Blue Jays, after a quiet start to the offseason, are reportedly leading the race to sign three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.

Read more »

Max Scherzer Draws Major League Interest from ContendersMax Scherzer, a future Hall of Fame pitcher, showcased his skills at a pro day, attracting the attention of numerous MLB teams including the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox. His free agency prospects appear bright, with multiple contenders vying for his services.

Read more »

Could Max Scherzer be the Red Sox's new closer?The Boston Red Sox are looking for bullpen help and a future Hall of Fame starting pitcher might be the solution. Max Scherzer, after a disappointing season, is showcasing his skills as a reliever.

Read more »