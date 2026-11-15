Kerry Washington Twirls in Metallic Gold Gianvito Rossi Sandals at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Kerry Washington opted for Gianvito Rossi's signature sandals for the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday in West Hollywood, California.

into an all-gold affair. The actress attended the gala, which took place at Pacific Design Center on Saturday in West Hollywood, Calif. , dressed in a fringe gold dress with sharp stiletto sandals.in shiny metallic gold calf leather.

The minimalist shoes are embellished with the shoe designer’s signature Ribbon buckle on the slingback ankle strap that wraps around the back of the foot, holding the shoe in place. The shoes also feature an understated, midsize toe strap in the front.

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The 40th Annual FNAAs Will Honor Spike Lee, Tory Burch, Jaden Smith, Ronnie Fieg, Adidas' Record-Breaking Sneaker and MoreThe Ribbon Stiletto sandals feature a sharp, squared-toe design that is the shoes’ most identifiable feature and gives them a more modern structure. The sandals stand tall on a sleek 105mm stiletto heel and have been a go-to choice for the red carpet for stars likefall 2026 dress. The design was a gold fringe-covered strapless gown, with metallic fringe columns.

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The hem of the dress landed right above her ankle, allowing the shoes to be on full display. The “Scandal” star was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn for the event. Held at the Pacific Design Center and presented by Paul Mitchell, the gala raises money for Baby2Baby’s work providing diapers, clothing, and other essentials to children living in poverty nationwide. Last year’s gala brought in a record $18 million.

Demi Moore was honored with Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award this year. The actress follows in the footsteps of Serena Williams, who received the award in 2025, and previous honorees like Kim Kardashian and Charlize Theron.