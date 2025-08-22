Kerry Washington Opens Up About Using Telehealth and GLP-1 Medication for Postpartum Weight Loss

Actress Kerry Washington candidly reveals her experience using telehealth services and GLP-1 medication to manage her weight after giving birth to her daughter Adira. She emphasizes transparency about her body journey and the support she found through Zepbound, a telehealth platform connecting patients with providers prescribing various weight-loss medications.

Actress Kerry Washington has revealed that she uses telehealth services and GLP-1 medication to manage her weight after childbirth. In a recent interview, Washington shared her experience, stating that she felt an unprecedented post-partum challenge despite adhering to a healthy lifestyle including exercise and balanced nutrition. After the birth of her daughter Adira in 2023, Washington turned to a telehealth company called Zepbound for assistance in achieving her weight loss goals.

Zepbound connects patients with healthcare providers who prescribe weight-loss medications, including GLP-1 drugs, alongside treatments for other conditions like erectile dysfunction, genital herpes, and hair loss.Washington emphasized that her decision to utilize these services stemmed from a desire for transparency and open communication about her body journey. She acknowledged the public scrutiny surrounding celebrities' bodies but stressed that her focus is on her well-being and sharing her authentic experience. Zepbound's approach involves a monthly subscription fee of $145, with the first month discounted to $45. This fee covers access to medical consultations and unlimited messaging with healthcare providers. However, the cost of the GLP-1 medication itself is not included in the subscription price. Washington plans to delve deeper into her story in the near future, highlighting her personal experience with telehealth and the impact of GLP-1 medication on her journey to regain her health and well-being. In a world increasingly focused on appearance and societal pressures, Washington's candidness about her struggles and choices serves as a reminder that individual journeys to health and wellness are unique and multifaceted





