Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn Revisit Scandal's Olitz Legacy and Fan Questions

Actors Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn discuss the enduring impact of Scandal, the complex romance between Olivia Pope and Fitz, and their own playful dynamic years after the show ended.

In a recent conversation, actors Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reflected on their iconic roles as Olivia Pope and President Fitz gerald Grant in the hit television series Scandal , which concluded in 2018 after seven seasons.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the show redefined political dramas and captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and the complex romance between Olivia and Fitz. Washington and Goldwyn, who maintain a playful rapport, discussed how fans often inquire about the characters' future and their own potential political aspirations. Washington joked about being approached on street corners with questions about running for office, while Goldwyn humorously dismissed any chance of his own candidacy.

Their dynamic, both on and off screen, contributed to the show's enduring legacy, with Washington expressing gratitude for the healthy relationships she built with co-stars like Goldwyn and Scott Foley during the series' run. The pair also delved into the fate of Olitz, the portmanteau for Olivia and Fitz, acknowledging that while their relationship was flawed, it was rooted in genuine love.

Washington admitted they would likely need couple's therapy, but believed they ultimately found a way to support each other's growth. Goldwyn added that Fitz would have been a stabilizing force, perhaps even learning to make jam in Vermont, though his culinary skills might be questionable. Both actors emphasized that Fitz's primary goal was to empower Olivia, whether she pursued the presidency or other ambitions.

The conversation also touched on Shonda Rhimes' unparalleled impact on television, with the creator herself revealing which former star she remains closest to, though the focus stayed on the lasting bond between the cast members. Despite the show's conclusion, the Scandal universe continues to inspire fervent fan discussions, and Washington and Goldwyn's lighthearted banter shows their commitment to honoring the series' legacy while poking fun at its most memorable moments





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Scandal Kerry Washington Tony Goldwyn Shonda Rhimes Olivia Pope Fitz Olitz TV Drama Political Thriller

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