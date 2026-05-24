Kerry Stevens, a 'diner' with nine court appearances and four arrest warrants, flees to France after posting pictures at Disneyland

Kerry Stevens, a serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer, posted pictures of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland in France, despite being wanted by the police. Stevens, who has failed to appear in court on at least nine occasions, is now believed to be living with a family member in Lorraine, north-east France.

A serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer has fled abroad and posted pictures of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland - despite being wanted by police. Kerry Stevens , 40, has failed to appear in court on at least nine occasions and is currently the subject of four arrest warrants.

But the former lawyer, who was struck off after being previously convicted of failing to pay £60.91 at a Harvester, is now believed to be living with a family member in Lorraine, north-east France. Stevens brazenly posted an image, believed to have been taken at Disneyland Paris, wearing Mickey Mouse ears and holding a bubble-wand to her Facebook profile on May 18





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Serial Dine-and-Dash Ex-Lawyer Fled Abroad, Posts Disneyland PicturesA former lawyer, Kerry Stevens, has been on the run since failing to appear in court on multiple occasions. She is currently wanted by police and is believed to be living in France. Stevens has been charged with multiple counts of leaving without payment and theft from a shop. She denies the charges and is due to face trial later this year.

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Kerry Stevens, a 'diner' with nine court appearances and four arrest warrants, flees to France after posting pictures at DisneylandKerry Stevens, a serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer, posted pictures of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland in France, despite being wanted by the police. Stevens, who has failed to appear in court on at least nine occasions, is now believed to be living with a family member in Lorraine, north-east France.

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