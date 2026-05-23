Kerry Katona's scathing reaction to Katie Price's husband's disappearance

Kerry Katona, a longtime friend of Katie Price, has shared her thoughts on the recent disappearance of Price's husband, Lee Andrews. She expressed her disappointment in Price's decision to step back from the search for her spouse, stating that she wished Price had stayed single after her previous relationship ended.

Katie Price 's pal Kerry Katona has shared her scathing reaction to the star's husband Lee Andrews ' kidnap saga, declaring she wished her friend 'had stayed single.

' Katie declared on Wednesday she is 'giving up the search' for her spouse a week after he vanished, despite previously sharing fears he'd been kidnapped. Now, Katie's longtime friend Kerry has shared her thoughts on the storm surrounding Lee's disappearance. She said that while they are still waiting for answers, she realised it's not a 'nice situation' for her pal.

Kerry had unfollowed Lee on social media last month after it was claimed he punched her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione during a furious row in Dubai. Kerry said: 'As I write this, we're still no closer to figuring out what's happened to Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband who's been missing in Dubai.

' Katie Price's pal Kerry Katona has shared her scathing reaction to the star's husband Lee Andrews' kidnap saga (pictured with Katie, Lee and her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione Writing in her column for new! magazine, she added: 'I can't comment on the ins and outs of this because the tour's in full throttle and it's really hard to keep up with all the drama. It's not a nice situation for anyone involved, let alone Kate and Lee's family.

'I wish she'd stayed bloody single after things ended with JJ. But love is blind! Now we'll just wait for the Netflix series to come out – working title: ''Where's Wally?

'' Kerry had previously flown to Dubai for a holiday with Katie and Lee in February, but the trip turned sour when it was alleged the businessman punched her boyfriend Paolo. The altercation was said to have happened when Paolo deemed Lee to be talking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner'. Kerry wasn't said to be present when the alleged row took place but heard about it from Paolo.

'Lee was having some cross words with Katie. Paolo then appeared and stepped in. Lee seemed to be very angry and was shouting at him,' a source told The Sun.

'It all got very heated and Lee threw some punches and one of them landed Paolo square on the head. It was crazy to see this play out. The situation seemed to be pretty heated but then it erupted very quickly. It all happened so fast.

' Kerry and Katie's 22-year friendship was said to have become strained by the bust-up between their partners, after being close since their 2004 I'm A Celeb appearance and last year went on tour together. Katie, who married Lee in January after a whirlwind ten-day romance, revealed her devastation at the weekend as she declared Lee had been missing since Wednesday.

The mother of five initially begged her followers to help her search for Lee, but Katie has now said she will be stepping back 'for her own sanity'. Katie declared on Wednesday she is 'giving up the search' for her spouse a week after he vanished, and Kerry has now admitted it's a 'not a nice situation' for her pal Katie said she feared Lee had been taken after a string of garbled messages where he told her he had been cuffed and put in a van before 'going dark'.

But on the latest episode of her The Katie Price Show podcast she said she is now 'leaving it to the police'. She said: 'There's nothing I can do, nothing more that I can say. And the police are dealing with it. I'm just leaving it to the police.

'I'm not gonna talk about it anymore, I'm just staying quiet because it's getting ridiculous now, people just taking the p**s out of everything'. Katie added: 'The police are now handling it, the British police, British consulate, the foreign office, Interpol they're on the case looking for Lee.

'All I can do is just get on with my life. I've got lots of exciting things coming up, and I'm just waiting for a call. What am I supposed to do, sit here and cry and do nothing, stay in bed? No because I'm not that.

' 'We will find out everything I'm sure. That's not me trying to sound harsh, it's just how I'm dealing with everything'. She also said: 'For my own sanity, I am taking a step back.

' Katie went on to say she no longer knows what to believe after the latest bizarre twist in her shotgun marriage. As scepticism grows regarding the motive behind his sudden disappearance, Katie says even she doesn't know what's true after relentlessly defending her beleaguered husband from his army of critics. She said: 'There's only one person I need to look after and that is myself, I've still got to work, there's exciting things coming up, but for my sanity...

I don't know what's true, what's not true. I'm like that now, I don't know.

'Like I said, my tentacles are up now, my antennas are up and I've decided to take a step back from everything, assess everything my way, and just continue with my life, and what will be will be. ' In another telling move, Katie titled the podcast: 'My tentacles are up, I am not stupid. ' The podcast came to an abrupt end when Katie received a call from the polic





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