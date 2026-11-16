Kerry Evans Sauna Business Relocation From Pembrokeshire Harbour

Kerry Evans appeals decision to relocate Hwyl Outdoor Sauna from Pembrokeshire National Park harbour to Coppet Hall beach after planning refusal.

Award-winning business owner Kerry Evans has been ordered to relocate her mobile wood-fired sauna enterprise from its prominent seafront location in the Pembrokeshire National Park. The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority rejected the permanent installation of the Hwyl Outdoor Sauna at the current harbour site, citing impacts on public access and local conservation.

Planning Authority Refusal Reasons

Planning officials within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority determined that the Hwyl Outdoor Sauna harms the setting of the Saundersfoot Conservation Area. The national park planning committee argued that the physical location of the structure reduces public access along the existing promenade route, which they deemed unacceptable for long-term use.

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Additionally, officials noted that the application for permanent housing included a booking office that exceeded the scope of original permissions. A comprehensive flood assessment was not provided with the application, which further disgruntled the reviewing officials and contributed to the decision to deny permanent status.

Alternative Site and Award Recognition

Ms Evans has been granted permission to move her business to Coppet Hall beach in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire. The Saundersfoot community council supports this relocation, noting that flood risk will be more manageable at the new site while the sauna retains views of the beach and Monkstone Point. This move secures the future of a business that won Sauna of the Year at the Wales Prestige Awards for the 2026-27 period.

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The initial temporary permission for two years was granted in June 2024. However, in July of this year, the same committee refused the application to permanently house the sauna in the harbour. Ms Evans is currently finalising the move date to Coppet Hall while maintaining her stance that the situation is not yet resolved.

Public Support and Community Reaction

More than 650 people have signed an online petition asking officials to save the sauna and allow it to remain in the harbour. Ms Evans emphasized the unique atmosphere of the original location, stating that part of the magic is the view and the magic of the Pembrokeshire coast with the amazing light. She highlighted the therapeutic benefits, noting that people feel slightly uptight before entering but come out relaxed with a sense of space.

She further explained that the connection with the outside world is hugely important for human beings, a value proposition that the community and customers have rallied to support. Ms Evans thanked customers for their continued support and expressed her excitement about welcoming them to the new site at Coppet Hall. Despite the approval for relocation, she announced that her decision to appeal means her story at the harbour is not over yet.