Kerry Condon Does Subdued Elegance in Alaïa

The actress attended Tuesday night's premiere of 'Pressure' in New York City.

collection, which offered a mix of winter and spring styles in dark tones and an array of contrasting fabrics and materials along with a spotlight on accessories.

Condon’s dark velvet dress was designed with an off-the-shoulder neckline and with slightly sculptured elements. A low-back gave the floor-length dress further intrigue, while a sinuous neckline softened the overall effect of the piece. Long sleeves and a streamlined silhouette elevated the dress to subdued elegance. Condon went minimalist with her jewelry pieces, save for a glittering ring and ear cuff.

Her gold hair was styled with a slight side part and worn down in cascaded soft waves. Makeup highlights included bold brows, lined eyes and a glossy pink lip.

“The studio will ensure continuity in the interim period until a creative organization is confirmed,” the brand said in a statement, adding that the fashion house wished Mulier “every success in his future endeavors; he will always remain part of the Alaïa family. ”“Pressure” chronicles the 72 hours before the events of D-Day, in which General Dwight D. Eisenhower, played by Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, and Captain James Stagg, played by Andrew Scott, face a choice to launch a dangerous seaborne invasion or risk losing World War II.

The film hits theaters Friday. Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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