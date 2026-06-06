Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson homer as Seattle Mariners lose 7-3 to Tigers

Gleyber Torres had three hits and Detroit beat Seattle 7-3 on Friday night in their first meeting since the Mariners eliminated the Tigers in the AL Division Series.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 05: Spencer Torkelson #20 and Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate Torkelson's two-run home run during the bottom of the eighth inning at Comerica Park on June 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, and Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson homered for the Tigers in a 7-3 win over the Mariners. J.P. Crawford left the game in the third inning after being hit by a pitch from Framber Valdez on his right hand. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

Gleyber Torres had three hits and Detroit beat Seattle 7-3 on Friday night in their first meeting since the Mariners eliminated the Tigers in the AL Division Series. Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson homered for Detroit, which is 4-0 in June after going 9-22 in May. The Tigers are averaging eight runs during the winning streak. Framber Valdez got the win, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings.

Bryan Woo took the loss, giving up five runs in 6 1/3 innings. Seattle took a 1-0 in the first on three singles, but Detroit came back with three runs in the third. With one out, Torres singled and took third on Kevin McGonigle's base hit. Dillon Dingler lifted a ball to shallow center, forcing Julio Rodriguez to play it on a hop.

Torres scored, but Rodriguez threw to J.P. Crawford in time to force McGonigle at second. Colt Emerson made it 3-2 with a seventh-inning homer off Drew Anderson, but a two-run double by Torres in the bottom of the inning expanded the margin to three runs. Mitch Garver's bloop single pulled Seattle to 5-3 in the eighth, but Torkelson hit a two-run homer in the bottom half.

The teams continue their three-game series Saturday. Detroit RHP Keider Montero was set to face RHP Bryce Miller . Ballpark Buzz: Seattle Mariners look to continue winning streakCole Young game-winning single in 10th inning gives Mariners 3-2 win over Mets for 7th straight





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