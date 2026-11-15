Kerry and Raymond Transform £369K Home into Award-Winning Retreat

Kerry and her father Raymond transformed a £369,000 new-build into an award-winning home using DIY skills, earning uFurnish.com awards and social media fame for their tropical garden.

Wedding content creator Kerry Amin and her husband Amin have successfully transformed their new-build property in Gateshead into a luxurious, award-winning residence without incurring excessive renovation costs. The couple, along with their daughters Lyla and Heidi, moved from their previous three-bedroom home in Gateshead to be closer to Kerry's parents in Newcastle, purchasing the £369,000 property after viewing a show home.

Kerry Amin's Strategic Home Acquisition

Kerry Amin, aged 41, and her teacher husband Amin, aged 39, initially paid an additional £30,000 to the developer for upgrades on the property. This purchase was driven by the family's desire to outgrow their previous home and establish a presence near Kerry's parents, creating a supportive network for their two daughters, Lyla, who is 15, and Heidi, who is six years old. The decision to move was not merely about space but about creating a specific lifestyle environment that could accommodate their large family and social activities.

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Raymond Amin's DIY Engineering Expertise

Raymond Amin, Kerry's 71-year-old retired engineer father, played a pivotal role in converting the property from a standard builder's finish into a high-end home. He performed extensive manual labor including tiling, laying floors, brick-laying, and electrical wiring. His dedication was so profound that he installed wardrobes in the spare room only 12 weeks after undergoing a knee replacement, demonstrating the physical commitment required to achieve the desired aesthetic without hiring professional tradespeople for every task.

uFurnish.com Awards and Garden Design

The Amin family's renovation efforts have been recognized by uFurnish.com, a leading UK furniture website, which awarded Kerry's home in two categories. Kerry won an award last year for the design of Heidi's bedroom and received the Best Entertaining Space award this year for the garden transformation. The garden, originally described as a typical new-build mud pit, was converted into a tropical-style year-round outdoor area for less than £1,500, a feat achieved by careful plant selection and creative sourcing of materials.

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Social Media Influence and Online Challenges

Kerry's renovation journey has gained significant traction on social media, with her Instagram account @houseofchi amassing 16,500 followers. The account, named after the family's four chihuahuas Tallulah, Teddy, Tilly, and Trixie, has brought unexpected fame to Raymond, who receives free tools and discount codes for his involvement. The digital attention has also led to humorous accusations that the family used AI to generate images of the home and even Raymond himself, prompting Kerry to nickname her father Ray-I to address these online rumors.

Cost-Effective Outdoor Entertainment Solutions

The garden's success relies on strategic design choices that maximize functionality while minimizing costs. Kerry spent a summer observing sunlight patterns to determine the optimal layout for a tropical aesthetic inspired by a Caribbean holiday. She utilized plants and grasses that can withstand Newcastle's heavy clay soil and temperatures as low as -9 degrees, despite experiencing seasonal plant loss. Key features like the pergola and hot tub were gifted, while the outdoor cinema screen consists of a £12 pull-down blind from Ikea and a £50 projector from Amazon, allowing the family to host events like Halloween film nights and teenage parties.