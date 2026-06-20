Kerrville Welcomes New Police Chief Jerel Haley

Assistant Police Chief Jerel Haley has taken over as the new police chief of Kerrville, Texas, following the retirement of Police Chief Chris McCall. Haley brings 33 years of law enforcement experience to the position, including prior service as a police chief, investigations commander, emergency management instructor, and law enforcement executive.

Assistant Police Chief Jerel Haley is taking over as Kerrville's new police chief following the retirement of Police Chief Chris McCall, the city announced. McCall's retirement is effective June 19, according to a City of Kerrville press release dated June 19, 2026.

Haley has served as assistant police chief of the Kerrville Police Department since March 2023 and brings about 33 years of law enforcement experience to the position, including prior service as a police chief, investigations commander, emergency management instructor and law enforcement executive. Chief Haley brings a depth of experience, proven leadership and a strong understanding of the Kerrville Police Department and the community it serves, City Manager Dalton Rice said.

His background in law enforcement operations, emergency management and public service will provide continuity and steady leadership for the department moving forward. Haley began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Santa Cruz Police Department in California, where he served as a field training officer, street crimes detective, narcotics task force agent and sexual assault detective, the city said.

He later joined the Santa Maria Police Department, serving as a corporal, sergeant and lieutenant with assignments that included community services, field training, SWAT, investigations, narcotics, gangs, the detective bureau and the crime lab. He also served as an instructor for SEMS/NIMS emergency management training for City of Santa Maria employees.

After more than 11 years with the Santa Maria Police Department, Haley was appointed chief of police for the Atascadero Police Department, where he served for nine years before retiring, the city said. In October 2022, he returned to Atascadero as interim chief of police before joining the Kerrville Police Department in March 2023.

Since arriving in Kerrville, Haley has been involved in public safety planning and emergency operations for two major events: the April 2024 total solar eclipse and the July 4 Guadalupe River flooding event in the Kerrville and Kerr County area, according to the release. Serving the citizens of Kerrville and the men and women of the Kerrville Police Department is an honor, Haley said.

I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the department's work and to build on the foundation of professionalism, service and commitment to public safety that this community expects. Haley has completed the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute and twice attended the National Disaster and Emergency Management University Integrated Emergency Management Course for communities. He holds a master's degree in organizational leadership from Mountain State University, the city said.

The City of Kerrville thanked McCall for his service and leadership and said it expects a smooth transition for the Kerrville Police Department





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