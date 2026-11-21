Kerrville is kicking off the holiday season Saturday with its annual Christmas parade, courthouse tree lighting and a free family celebration downtown.

Kerrville is kicking off the holiday season Saturday with its annual Christmas parade, courthouse tree lighting and a free family celebration downtown. Local businesses are inviting residents and visitors to spend the evening on the square for holiday activities, shopping and community events.

Merry on the Square begins at 4 p.m. Saturday and will feature live music, face painting and other family-friendly activities. The Kerrville Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. After the parade, the community will gather at the courthouse for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. All events are free to attend. The celebration comes as Kerrville businesses welcome visitors for the start of the holiday shopping season and encourage the community to support local shops following two years of tragic devastation.

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