Volunteers and experts plant 50,000 native cypress saplings along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County to restore the landscape destroyed by devastating floods in 2025 and 2026.

Volunteers have begun planting thousands of native cypress trees along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, to help restore a landscape ravaged by catastrophic flooding. This massive ecological restoration effort aims to replant 50,000 trees over the next two years, starting with the young saplings that have survived the trauma of recent disasters. The project seeks to stabilize the riverbanks and replace the mighty cypress trees that defined the area before they were bent, broken, or missing due to the raging waters.

Restoration Efforts Along the Guadalupe River

The initiative is led by the San Antonio Botanical Garden, which has grown these specific spindly baby cypress trees over the past year in nurseries across the state. The saplings, standing only a foot or two tall, were started from seeds collected directly from the region. Experts note that the cypress trees here are so unique they might even constitute their own species, making their preservation vital for the local ecosystem. The volunteers started planting these saplings on gravel banks at locations like Louise Hays Park in Kerrville to jump-start the natural regrowth process.

Also read River Falls Police Chief Marcus Laster Arrested on Tampering Charges

Stakeholders and Organizational Support

Erin Davis, program coordinator for Texas Resilient Landscapes at the Texas A&M Forest Service, supports the project and emphasizes the importance of guiding the recovery. Davis stated that while the river could recover on its own, human intervention can direct how that restoration proceeds. The effort also involves the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, with watershed and conservation team leader Ryan McGillicuddy noting the emotional and spiritual healing aspects of the work. These organizations are collaborating to build a resilient ecosystem that goes beyond simple landscaping to include educating the public about native plants.

Ecological Impact and Community Healing

The flooding of last year killed more than 100 people and tore up the riverbanks, leaving behind a barren landscape that locals describe as a moonscape. Machines have since scraped away plants and earth as workers searched for bodies and hauled off debris, with the river rising to disastrous levels again this July. The current planting effort aims to beat out invasive plant species that try to take over after disasters and rehabilitate an ecological landscape that was already stressed before the floods. By stabilizing the banks, the roots of the mature cypress trees will help keep aquatic life cool in their shade and hold soil in place.

Advertisement

Historical Significance and Future Outlook

Cypress trees make up a significant part of Kerr County's identity, having drawn early settlers to the area in the mid-1800s to cut them for shingles. Artist Carol Arnold, who grew up in Dallas and later raised her family in Kerrville, described the trees as a foundation for the community, capturing their majestic and grandfatherly qualities in her pastels. The garden has collected more than 850,000 seeds, which volunteers sorted by hand, though only a third of the cypress seeds actually germinated. Adults planting them today might not get to sit in the shade of those that do make it, as cypress trees take decades to reach their full height.

Challenges and Long-Term Goals

The plants were raised with periodic water, wind, and nutrient stress in hopes of making them heartier, but they still face threats from hungry deer and future droughts. Jeremy Walther, a business owner and founder of the Kerr County River Foundation, has participated in planting switchgrass along the river to support the broader ecological recovery. The community is grieving the loss of hundreds of year-old trees with giant trunks, but the planting effort offers a tangible step toward healing. This collective action allows the community to look to nature as a source of healing for themselves while rebuilding the iconic landscape of the Guadalupe River.