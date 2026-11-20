Dawson's Creek star Kerr Smith reflects on his friendship with late costar James Van Der Beek, who died in February after battling colorectal cancer.

Actor Kerr Smith has shared heartfelt reflections on his friendship with the late James Van Der Beek in his new memoir, "I Don't Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson's Creek." The pair starred together in the hit series " Dawson's Creek," where Van Der Beek portrayed the titular character for all six seasons of the show. Smith expressed deep gratitude for the time he spent with his costar, who passed away in February of this year following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Smith Reflects On Van Der Beek Bond

Smith spoke about his first impressions and long-standing relationship with Van Der Beek during an interview with PauseRewind's Elizabeth Stanton. He described Van Der Beek simply as "a good dude" and a "good, good guy." Smith noted that he truly enjoyed their friendship over the last 25 years, cherishing the connection they built both on and off the set.

Also read 'Dawson's Creek' star Kerr Smith on the real-life Dawson & Pacey rivalry: 'No big deal'

The actor emphasized that the final years of Van Der Beek's life were particularly meaningful for their bond. Smith explained that they were just beginning to get to know each other on a "50-year-old level." He described them as two guys who had figured things out and understood themselves better at that stage in life. This maturity allowed for deeper conversations and a stronger alignment in their beliefs.

According to Smith, they shared many of the same views, which led to some really great conversations in the last couple of years before Van Der Beek's passing. The actor highlighted that this period of mutual understanding and respect was a special part of their friendship. It was a time when they could connect as peers rather than just former co-stars from a popular television show.

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Richard Rodgers Theatre Reunion Event

Towards the end of the memoir, Smith details a cast reunion held at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. The event was organized to benefit the F Cancer organization, an initiative closely tied to the health concerns that eventually affected Van Der Beek. The gathering brought together members of the original "Dawson's Creek" cast to support cancer research and awareness.

Van Der Beek had been scheduled to attend the reunion, but he was forced to miss the event due to his declining health. Smith revealed that Van Der Beek was impacted by two stomach viruses, which prevented him from participating in the celebration. Despite his absence, the event proceeded as a tribute to the show and its cast.

Smith described the reunion as "staggering in the very best way," indicating a profound and positive emotional experience for those who attended. The gathering served as a poignant reminder of the show's impact and the bonds formed by the cast. It also highlighted the ongoing struggle with health issues that Van Der Beek faced in his final months.

Legacy Of Dawson's Creek Cast

The cast of "Dawson's Creek" included notable actors such as Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, and Katie Holmes. Van Der Beek stood in the back row during promotional photos, while the others were positioned in front of him. This ensemble cast helped define the late 1990s and early 2000s television landscape with their portrayal of young adults navigating love and friendship.

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Smith's memoir offers fans a deeper look into the personal lives of the cast members and the evolution of their relationships over time. The book provides context for the events that shaped the show and the actors' careers beyond the screen. It serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of "Dawson's Creek" and the people who brought it to life.

As the show continues to be remembered fondly by audiences, Smith's reflections add a new layer of depth to the story of its creation. The memoir captures not just the professional achievements but also the personal connections that made the experience special. It stands as a tribute to Van Der Beek and the impact he had on his friends and colleagues.