The Kernow Christmas Market in Pool Market Hall has drawn sharp criticism for using AI-generated posters that promised a festive atmosphere, but visitors found a cold, sparse venue, sparking accusations of false advertising and comparisons to the failed Glasgow Willy Wonka event.

The Kernow Christmas Market has ignited a significant public controversy after attendees discovered a stark disconnect between promotional materials and the actual venue experience. Held at Pool Market Hall, the event launched with posters featuring lush, fully decorated interiors, yet visitors arriving on the opening weekend encountered a sparse, cold warehouse that many described as lacking any festive spirit. This discrepancy has led to widespread accusations of false advertising, with locals and traders alike expressing deep frustration over the misleading imagery used to attract customers.

The Core Discrepancy Between Ads and Reality

Organizers for the Kernow Christmas Market initially shared online advertisements across social media channels that depicted a vibrant, cozy seasonal hub. These original posters, which have since been removed from the internet, showcased a venue adorned with floor-to-ceiling festive trimmings, abundant Christmas trees, and a welcoming red carpet. The AI-generated imagery promised stalls brimming with products and a warm, inviting atmosphere, announcing that the Kernow Christmas Market was officially open to the public.

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In contrast to the glossy digital renderings, the physical reality at Pool Market Hall was markedly different. Photographs shared by visitors on social media revealed a bare-looking warehouse with exposed concrete flooring and minimal decoration. Instead of densely packed, cheerful stalls, vendors were heavily spaced out across the large space. Some traders were forced to arrange their wares on simple sheets laid directly on the ground, while only a single, half-decorated Christmas tree stood in the center of the room, failing to meet the visual standards set by the promotional campaign.

Stakeholder Frustration and Comparative Criticism

The negative reaction has been swift and severe, with both shoppers and stallholders voicing their displeasure. Stallholders, who are being charged £30-a-day to sell their goods at the indoor venue, have been particularly vocal about the embarrassment of their situation. Many felt misled by the organizers, believing they were securing a spot in a well-attended, professionally decorated market. One frustrated local commented that the event was a poor show for the organizers and noted that while local businesses deserve support, the venue must look welcoming. Another trader criticized the use of unrealistic AI images, stating it created expectations that the organizers could not uphold.

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Visitors have compared the scene to the infamous failed Willy Wonka event in Glasgow, which went viral in 2024 for similar reasons of underwhelming execution versus high hype. One social media user described the current situation as a car crash that was obvious from the start, pointing out that the AI advertisements hinted at disaster. Another attendee labeled the experience absolutely dreadful, citing extreme disappointment at the cold warehouse atmosphere. Critics have urged the organizers to avoid the AI slop of their promotional adverts, arguing that the misleading images have tarnished the reputation of the event before it has even fully begun.

Organizational Response and Future Implications

In the wake of the initial backlash, the organizers of the Kernow Christmas Market posted an apology and replaced the original AI-generated advert with a photo of a large gingerbread man located within the venue. The statement acknowledged the misunderstandings, attributing them to the first-time nature of such an undertaking and differing expectations regarding the indoor setup. Organizers insisted that they are listening to feedback and are committed to making improvements, though they noted that some aspects of the venue and its layout are outside of their control.

Despite the apology, the sentiment among the public remains largely negative. Many locals argue that the use of AI for promotional purposes was a cheap and deceptive tactic, especially given the current economic climate where people are looking for affordable Christmas cheer. The event is scheduled to run every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve, with the next dates falling on November 21 to December 24. The ongoing criticism suggests that the organizers face a difficult challenge in rebuilding trust and improving the visitor experience for the remainder of the holiday season, as the shadow of the initial false advertising continues to loom over the market.