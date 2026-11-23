The Kernow Christmas Market in Pool Market, Cornwall, is under fire for using AI-generated imagery that misled shoppers and stallholders about the venue's festive atmosphere.

The Kernow Christmas Market, currently operating inside the Pool Market in Cornwall, has triggered a wave of public outrage after attendees discovered a stark disparity between its promotional materials and the actual venue. Visitors arriving for the opening weekend found a sparsely decorated, cold warehouse environment that failed to match the cozy, festive scenes depicted in the event's online advertisements. This incident has drawn comparisons to the widely criticized Willy Wonka event in Glasgow from 2024, highlighting growing consumer skepticism regarding the use of synthetic media in local event marketing.

The Disconnect Between Promotional Materials and Reality

The Kernow Christmas Market launched its promotional campaign with a series of visually appealing posters shared across social media channels, claiming the event was officially open. These images showcased a vibrant indoor space adorned with floor-to-ceiling festive trimmings, lush Christmas trees, and a welcoming red carpet. Stalls in the advertisements appeared brimming with products, creating an inviting atmosphere that promised a traditional holiday shopping experience for locals and tourists alike. However, these glossy visuals were entirely generated using artificial intelligence, a fact that only became apparent when visitors arrived at the physical location. The original posters, which have since been removed from online platforms, presented a level of decoration and warmth that did not exist in the actual venue, leading to immediate accusations of false advertising from early attendees.

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Stakeholder Frustration and Operational Challenges

Organizers of the Kernow Christmas Market have faced a deluge of criticism from both shoppers and the stallholders operating within the venue. The market is scheduled to run every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve, with vendors being charged £30-a-day to sell their goods at the indoor location. Photographs shared by attendees reveal a bare-looking warehouse with concrete flooring, where some traders were forced to arrange their wares on sheets laid directly on the ground. Instead of the rows of Christmas souvenirs and treats suggested on the poster, vendors were heavily spaced out, with only a half-decorated Christmas tree visible in the center of the room. This setup left many local business owners feeling embarrassed and misled, as they had been led to believe they would be part of a well-presented, cozy Christmas market rather than a cold, empty space.

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Public Reaction and Comparison to Past Viral Incidents

Social media platforms have been flooded with negative feedback from frustrated locals who felt the event created unrealistic expectations. One visitor described their experience as absolutely dreadful, expressing deep disappointment with the lack of festive atmosphere. Other comments accused the organizers of using AI to falsely advertise the event, with one local noting that as soon as they saw the AI adverts, they predicted a negative outcome. The criticism intensified when attendees began comparing the situation to the failed Willy Wonka event in Glasgow in 2024, which had also gone viral for being vastly different from its promotional images. One commenter even suggested the Kernow event was a Scottish Wonka experience part two, highlighting a pattern of disappointment in events that fail to deliver on their digital promises. Many residents emphasized that people are already on a tight budget and expected a genuine opportunity for Christmas cheer, not a cold warehouse experience.

Official Apologies and Future Commitments

In response to the mounting backlash, the Kernow Christmas Market organizers posted an apology after the first day of operations, insisting that they are listening to feedback and intend to improve the event. They acknowledged that this is the first time they have undertaken something of this scale, appreciating that there may have been misunderstandings regarding the indoor set-up. The organizers stated that while some aspects of the venue and its layout are outside of their control, they remain committed to making things better. Following the initial controversy, the misleading AI advert was removed and replaced with a photo of a large gingerbread man within the venue. Despite these efforts, the damage to the event's reputation has already been done, with many questioning the ethics of using synthetic imagery that does not accurately represent the reality of the space. The market's ability to recover will depend on how significantly the organizers can enhance the physical environment and communication in the weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.