Cornwall's Kernow Christmas Market is cancelled after public outrage over AI-generated promotional images that starkly contrasted with the reality of the empty venue at Pool Market Hall.

The Kernow Christmas Market in Cornwall has been permanently cancelled after intense public backlash regarding its misleading promotional materials. Organizers from Rowlands Attractions confirmed the decision to terminate the event following widespread criticism of the venue's appearance compared to its advertising. The market, located at Pool Market Hall, was scheduled to run every Saturday and Sunday up to Christmas Eve before the controversy forced its abrupt closure.

AI Images Contrast With Venue Reality

The core of the controversy stemmed from promotional posters that utilized artificial intelligence to depict a festive, beautifully decorated fair. These images suggested twinkling trees, hallways adorned with ribbons, and neatly arranged stalls brimming with souvenirs. In stark contrast, photographs taken at the actual event revealed a bare warehouse with cold concrete flooring and heavy spacing between vendors. Some traders reported that their goods were displayed on sheets laid directly on the ground, with only a single half-decorated Christmas tree visible in the center of the room.

Also read Kernow Christmas Market Faces Backlash Over Misleading AI Advertising

Rowlands Attractions Apologizes and Refunds

After the first day of operations, organizers posted an apology and promised improvements, which included replacing the AI image with a photo of a gingerbread man. However, the damage to the event's reputation proved irreversible. In a final statement, the family-run business cited their agreement with the market management as a key factor in the outcome. They explained that while they handled advertising and stall bookings, the management was responsible for signage, decorating, and trader support. With the venue failing to meet these responsibilities, the organizers decided to cancel the remainder of the market and refund all bookings for 2026.

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Public Outrage and Comparisons to Glasgow Event

Visitors and local residents expressed profound disappointment, describing the experience as dreadful and embarrassing for the small businesses participating. Critics accused the organizers of using AI to falsely advertise standards they could not uphold. The negative reception drew direct comparisons to the viral failure of the Willy Wonka event in Glasgow in 2024, with social media users labeling the Cornwall market as a similar public relations disaster. Commenters highlighted the emotional and financial letdown for locals who were seeking festive cheer during a difficult economic period, only to find a cold, empty space.

Future Implications for Cornwall Events

The cancellation has left a significant void in the local holiday calendar, although neighboring events remain unaffected. Cornwall's Winter Wonderland, which provided the context for the Christmas market as an add-on, will continue to operate as planned. For traders who wish to continue their business, the organizers instructed them to book directly with Pool Market Hall for future opportunities. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for event promoters regarding the ethical use of generative imagery and the importance of aligning marketing materials with the physical reality of a venue.