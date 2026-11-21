Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is ready to make 2026 NFL season debut.

Detroit lions safety Kerby Joseph hangs out on the sidelines before NFL game began at Ford Field in Detroit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectsafety Kerby Joseph is ready to make his 2026 season debut.

It will have been over 400 days since he last played a game in the NFL, when the former third-round pick steps foot on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Naturally, many supporters and head coach Dan Campbell expect there to be a little bit of rust, as Joseph has not played at the highest level in over a calander year.

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“Yeah look, he's back out there. He's back out there. I mean I think you take it as it comes," said Campell.

"Thank goodness he's got an opportunity to step back on that field. And then remember, it's been a minute, so there's going to be a little rust. Now practice, there was rust when he started three weeks ago and he's kicked some of that off as we've gone here. So, this "Don't expect it to be perfect, but he's a football player and I think he'll do some things, play within the system and good.

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But no, I don't think he's going to have eight interceptions in this game. So, I mean, if that's what you're expecting, you're probably going to be disappointed," Campbell added.

"But, I think it'll be good to get him back in there. He's got instincts and he can move and he can hit and there's a role for him and let's see. Let's see where he goes. ” The 26-year-old had an opportunity to speak to local reporters about his return, but did not agree with the sentiment that he was rusty.

“This shit ain’t rusty, dog. Nah, this shit ain’t rusty, dog. I’ve always had it," said Joseph.

"I keep telling y’all I’m him. Like I keep telling y’all, I’m him. Like I’m him, and I’m gonna keep saying it. I’m him.

” Joseph does not lack confidence and indicated his faith allowed him to continue believing in himself, even during the tougher moments of his rehabilitation.

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"I feel like that's just always me. I'm not gonna say I'm cocky, but I'm confident in myself. I was always confident in myself, and that's what got me here. I've been believing in my myself, trusting in my instincts and trusting what God has in store for me, so I ain't.

I always kept my faith and I knew I was going to be back here because I've got more to do.

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